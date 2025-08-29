Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Kipling Doriga’s robbery charges could severely affect the Papua New Guinea cricket team's performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-2026 in Jersey. He was denied bail

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey
PNG's Kipling Doriga celebrates a wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kipling Doriga arrested for robbery in St Heliers, Jersey

  • Court referred case to Royal Court due to severity of charges

  • Doriga's legal issues could weaken PNG's cricket performance

  • His involvement in CWC Challenge League is now uncertain

  • Cricket PNG is monitoring the situation closely

Papua New Guinea national cricket team player Kipling Doriga faced robbery charges after an incident in the early hours of 25 August 2025 in St Heliers, the capital of Jersey.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was arrested shortly after the incident, according to reports. He was a member of the PNG team competing in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-2026 in Jersey, a Crown dependency of the United Kingdom.

He appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning and entered a guilty plea. Relief Magistrate Rebecca Morley-Kirk found the offense too serious for the Magistrate's Court and referred the case to the Royal Court, scheduling his appearance for November 28, 2025. Bail was declined, and he remains in custody.

Doriga’s Cricket Career

Kipling Doriga plays a pivotal role as the wicketkeeper-batter for the Papua New Guinea national cricket team. With 82 appearances, including participation in the 2021 and 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, his experience has underpinned the team’s competitive efforts.

In 39 ODI matches, he has scored 730 runs with a top score of 89 not out. The right-handed batter also has 359 T20I runs in 43 outings.

CWC Challenge League Context

The CWC Challenge League is a crucial element of the International Cricket Council’s pathway for associate nations aiming for a spot at the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

For Papua New Guinea, the league acts as both a developmental platform and a stepping stone to enhance international rankings. Matches held in Jersey during August 2025 pitted PNG against other associate nations in One-Day Internationals.

Jersey are in League A, which also features Jersey, Kuwait, Denmark, Kenya, and Qatar. The two top teams after the conclusion of the league stage in Qatar next year will make the qualifying play-offs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
