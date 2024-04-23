Cricket

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

The last time Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants faced off in Lucknow last week, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put up a record opening partnership which proved to be the difference

Advertisement

KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad, LSG Vs CSK IPL 2024, Lucknow AP Photo
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul, left, greets Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match in Lucknow. AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon

Chennai Super Kings will seek revenge when they face Lucknow Super Giants for the second time this season on Tuesday, April 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK will be eager to avenge their earlier eight-wicket defeat at the hands of LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Preview)

CSK currently holds the fourth position on the points table, having won 4 out of 7 matches, despite losing 3 out of their last 5 matches. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are placed fifth, also with 4 wins out of 7 matches. LSG have won 3 out of their last 5 matches.

Advertisement

Here are today's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson and Deepak Chahar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav and Arshin Kulkarni.

Advertisement

CSK Vs LSG Head To Head

Played - 04

CSK - 01

LSG -02

No Result - 01

Yashasvi Jaiswal after century - X/@IPL
RR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Jaiswal's Ton, Sandeep Sharma's Fifer Give Rajasthan 7th Win Of Season - As It Happened

BY Gaurav Thakur

With a win earlier this season, LSG have taken a lead against CSK in the head-to-head stats in the IPL. The previous encounter between these two teams took place on April 19 in this season. Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 176/6 in their 20 overs. Lucknow Super Giants successfully chased down the target in 19 overs, securing an 8-wicket victory.

CSK Vs LSG Weather Report

The prediction is for cloudy weather on Tuesday evening, when the game will start. The temperature will be around 31°C with a humidity of 75 percent. Meanwhile, the moderate wind speed will be around 16 km/h.

CSK Vs LSG Pitch Report

The pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known to be spin-friendly. It tends to offer assistance to the spinners as the match progresses, making it challenging for batters.

CSK Fantasy XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Advertisement

LSG Fantasy XI

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

CSK vs LSG prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Chennai will beat LSG.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami