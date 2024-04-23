CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Chennai Super Kings will seek revenge when they face Lucknow Super Giants for the second time this season on Tuesday, April 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK will be eager to avenge their earlier eight-wicket defeat at the hands of LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Preview)
CSK currently holds the fourth position on the points table, having won 4 out of 7 matches, despite losing 3 out of their last 5 matches. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are placed fifth, also with 4 wins out of 7 matches. LSG have won 3 out of their last 5 matches.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson and Deepak Chahar.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav and Arshin Kulkarni.
CSK Vs LSG Head To Head
Played - 04
CSK - 01
LSG -02
No Result - 01
With a win earlier this season, LSG have taken a lead against CSK in the head-to-head stats in the IPL. The previous encounter between these two teams took place on April 19 in this season. Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 176/6 in their 20 overs. Lucknow Super Giants successfully chased down the target in 19 overs, securing an 8-wicket victory.
CSK Vs LSG Weather Report
The prediction is for cloudy weather on Tuesday evening, when the game will start. The temperature will be around 31°C with a humidity of 75 percent. Meanwhile, the moderate wind speed will be around 16 km/h.
CSK Vs LSG Pitch Report
The pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known to be spin-friendly. It tends to offer assistance to the spinners as the match progresses, making it challenging for batters.
CSK Fantasy XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman
LSG Fantasy XI
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
CSK vs LSG prediction
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Chennai will beat LSG.