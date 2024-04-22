Cricket

RR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royals Look To Solidify Grip On Top Spot In 'Fortress' Jaipur

In today's IPL match, Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Mumbai Indians, a team that has been stuck in the bottom half of the table. A win can take the Royals four points clear at the top as they have already gathered 12 points in seven games with six wins. For MI, a loss here would mean they will be just one defeat away from ending their play-off hopes. All eyes again would be on Hardik Pandya whose form has been under scrutiny throughout the season. Track the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match number 38 here

G
Gaurav Thakur
22 April 2024
22 April 2024
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (L) with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson at toss time in IPL 2024. X/ @IPL

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Advertisement

RR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates

In today's IPL match, Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Mumbai Indians, a team that has been stuck in the bottom half of the table. A win can take the Royals four points clear at the top as they have already gathered 12 points in seven games with six wins. For MI, a loss here would mean they will be just one defeat away from ending their play-off hopes. All eyes again would be on Hardik Pandya whose form has been under scrutiny throughout the season. Track the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match number 38 here (Scorecard)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami