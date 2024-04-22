Cricket

RR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royals Look To Solidify Grip On Top Spot In 'Fortress' Jaipur

In today's IPL match, Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Mumbai Indians, a team that has been stuck in the bottom half of the table. A win can take the Royals four points clear at the top as they have already gathered 12 points in seven games with six wins. For MI, a loss here would mean they will be just one defeat away from ending their play-off hopes. All eyes again would be on Hardik Pandya whose form has been under scrutiny throughout the season. Track the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match number 38 here