RR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royals Look To Solidify Grip On Top Spot In 'Fortress' Jaipur

Squads
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
RR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates
In today's IPL match, Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Mumbai Indians, a team that has been stuck in the bottom half of the table. A win can take the Royals four points clear at the top as they have already gathered 12 points in seven games with six wins. For MI, a loss here would mean they will be just one defeat away from ending their play-off hopes. All eyes again would be on Hardik Pandya whose form has been under scrutiny throughout the season. Track the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match number 38 here (Scorecard)