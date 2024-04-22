RR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 38 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams with contrasting fortunes thus far. Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals welcome seventh-placed Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
RR have won six of their seven games, and will look to end the Jaipur leg of their campaign with another win to solidify their pole position in the IPL 2024 points table.
Meanwhile, MI have been inconsistent and after losing three games on the trot, have bounced back with three successive victories. But facing the in-form Royals at their den would be a daunting challenge.
Before the RR vs MI match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the enduring rivalry.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off 29 times overall in the Indian Premier League so far, of which Mumbai have won 15 and Rajasthan have won 13. One game ended without a result. In the last five encounters, MI hold the upper hand with three victories. The two teams had faced off at the Wankhede Stadium, earlier this season and RR had won that match by six wickets.
RR Vs MI: Highest Run-Scorers
Royals skipper Sanju Samson holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 602 runs from 20 innings to his name. His teammate Jos Buttler is next in line with 498 runs from just nine outings, while MI's Suryakumar Yadav is third with 414 runs.
Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Wicket-Takers
Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah leads the charts, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. Bumrah has taken 17 wickets from 13 games for MI, while former MI player Dhawal Kulkarni has also scalped 17 wickets, though from 14 matches in the fixture.
MI Vs RR: Highest Individual Score
Indian batting's next big thing Yashasvi Jaiswal has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 124-run knock to his name while representing RR. As for the Indians, their former player Corey Anderson has the highest score, an unbeaten 95.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians: Best Bowling Figures
Former Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has the best bowling figures in this fixture. Tanvir produced figures of 4/14 while playing for Rajasthan in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. Meanwhile, Aussie fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has the best bowling analysis from MI's end, with a 4/14 to his name in IPL 2021.