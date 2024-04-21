RR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

It's match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and it has the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. (Preview | Full Coverage)
The inaugural champions have only lost 1 match so far from the seven games played. With 12 points, RR the deserved leaders in the IPL point table. They have beaten LSG, DC and RCB and their current opponents MI, at their own den in Wankhede Stadium.
As for MI, they are in mid-table (sixth spot) with three victories and four defeats. Hardik Pandya's men will need to win some more games, if they stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.
When will the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 38th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 22 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the RR vs MI, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Teams (from):
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.