WWE Royal Rumble Live Streaming: Which Superstars Are Participating? What Are The Key Matches And When, Where To Watch?

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 set to take place tonight
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will enter the Rumble
Road to Wrestlemania 42 begins now
One of the most exciting live WWE pay-per-views of the year, the Royal Rumble is back and is set to take place today (January 31) King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The road to Wrestlemania 42 opens up from here.
It is for the first time in the history of the Royal Rumble that the event will be held outside of North America. With its growing footprint in the middle-east region, the WWE have decided to give the people of Saudi Arabia an opportunity to witness every single moment as it happens.
This pay-per-view is an important one for deciding the line-ups for the Wrestlemania that takes place exactly after two months.
In both the Men's and Women's category, the WWE superstars will be hoping to seal their spots in the main event of the 42nd edition of the Wrestlemania.
Last year, in what was John Cena's farewell tour, the 17-time WWE Champion was denied the victory by the eventual winner Jey Uso, who later went on to beat Gunther for the title fight at the grandest stages of them all.
A total of 16 male and 8 female WWE superstars will enter the Royal Rumble across categories. Among the big names are former World Champions Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes among others.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Full List Of Participating Superstars
Men's Royal Rumble Entrants
Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Gunther, Rey Mysterio, Penta, Dragon Lee, Jey Uso. Solo Sikoa, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton
Women's Royal Rumble Entrants
IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Asuka, Lyra Valkyria and Kairi Sane
WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Key Matches To Watch Out For
Men's Royal Rumble
Women's Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn (challenger) Vs Drew McIntyre (champion): WWE Undisputed Championship.
AJ Styles Vs Gunther: Styles will retire if he loses.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026: When, Where To Watch?
The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble on Friday, January 31st can be live streamed only on the Netflix app/website across mobile phones and smart TVs.