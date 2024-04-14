Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, left, speaks to Avesh Khan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali, India, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, left, speaks to Avesh Khan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali, India, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav