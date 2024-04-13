Cricket

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Table-Toppers Rajasthan Royals Meet Unpredictable Punjab Kings

An unpredictable Punjab Kings host table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the newly-constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. Both teams will be eyeing a return to winning ways after losing by narrow margins in their last match. Punjab have just two wins to show in their five matches while the visitors have four victories and a single defeat so far in the tournament. Will the Kings hand the Royals their second defeat of the season or the latter will continue their good run with a win. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2024, right here