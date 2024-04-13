Cricket

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Table-Toppers Rajasthan Royals Meet Unpredictable Punjab Kings

An unpredictable Punjab Kings host table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the newly-constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. Both teams will be eyeing a return to winning ways after losing by narrow margins in their last match. Punjab have just two wins to show in their five matches while the visitors have four victories and a single defeat so far in the tournament. Will the Kings hand the Royals their second defeat of the season or the latter will continue their good run with a win. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2024, right here

G
Gaurav Thakur
13 April 2024
13 April 2024
Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals players ahead of the match. Photo: X/@IPL

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2024: Match 27 Live Blog

An unpredictable Punjab Kings host table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the newly-constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. Both teams will be eyeing a return to winning ways after losing by narrow margins in their last match. Punjab have just two wins to show in their five matches while the visitors have four victories and a single defeat so far in the tournament. Will the Kings hand the Royals their second defeat of the season or the latter will continue their good run with a win. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2024, right here (Key Battles | Scorecard)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch