Cricket

RR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Here we look at the three important matchups that could play a big role in deciding the outcome of the match

Advertisement

X%2F%40mipaltan
When the two teams met earlier this season, RR had registered a dominating victory over MI Photo: X/@mipaltan
info_icon

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will look to move away from the rest of its competitors when the Sanju Samson-led side hosts an inconsistent Mumbai Indians on Monday in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview |Full IPL 2024 Coverage)

The Royals have lost just a single game, that too on the last ball against Gujarat Titans, out of their seven matches and are comfortably on top of the table with 12 points. In their last match, RR looked like losing their second match of the season before Jos Buttler's second ton of the tournament helped them chase down a record 224 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (L) with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson at toss time in IPL 2024. - X/ @IPL
RR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

BY Tejas Rane

The Hardik Pandya-led side are sixth in the table with just three wins in their seven matches. In their last match against Punjab Kings, MI survived a scare even after having their opponents at 14/4 in a chase of 193. Except Jasprit Bumrah, MI bowlers have been expensive and have not been able to complement well a firing batting lineup.

When the two teams met earlier this season, RR had registered a dominating victory over MI.

Here we look at the three important matchups that could play a big role in deciding the outcome of the match.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Vs Trent Boult

Rohit Sharma is having his best IPL season in a long time. He has been looking to attack in the powerplay and put the opposition bowlers on the defensive.

However, when these two teams met earlier this season, left arm pacer Trent Boult dismissed Sharma on the very first ball. The kiwi pacer would like to repeat the same while the Indian skipper will look to take revenge against the bowler who has troubled him quite a few times in his career.

How Sharma tackles Boult will be interesting to watch.

Jos Buttler single handedly helped Rajasthan Royals to win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Tom Moody Stresses Need For Elite Athletes, Cites Jos Buttler's Ton A Prime Example

BY PTI

Jos Buttler Vs Gerald Coetzee

Jos Buttler will be entering this match on the back of one of the most memorable IPL centuries ever. South African pacer Gerald Coetzee was a bit expensive but took key wickets in MI is last victory against Punjab king.

Butler loves facing pace while Coetzee is someone who likes to always keep his pace and intensity up . A battle between a smart Buttler and an aggressive Coetzee would definitely be a mouth-watering one.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
IPL 2024: 'I Was Struggling A Bit For Rhythm', Says Jos Buttler After Match-Winning Ton Against KKR

BY PTI

Shimron Hetmyer Vs Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

Shimron Hetmyer as a finisher has been an unsung hero for RR. The Caribbean has consistently carried his franchise out of tricky situations to victory.

Jasprit Bumrah has done the same for MI for years. Whenever MI are stuck they call Bumrah and the pacer delivers a wicket. If things go down to wire and Hetmyer is striking the ball like he usually does, he will have to go up against the best in the world.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final