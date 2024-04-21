Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will look to move away from the rest of its competitors when the Sanju Samson-led side hosts an inconsistent Mumbai Indians on Monday in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview |Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
The Royals have lost just a single game, that too on the last ball against Gujarat Titans, out of their seven matches and are comfortably on top of the table with 12 points. In their last match, RR looked like losing their second match of the season before Jos Buttler's second ton of the tournament helped them chase down a record 224 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Hardik Pandya-led side are sixth in the table with just three wins in their seven matches. In their last match against Punjab Kings, MI survived a scare even after having their opponents at 14/4 in a chase of 193. Except Jasprit Bumrah, MI bowlers have been expensive and have not been able to complement well a firing batting lineup.
When the two teams met earlier this season, RR had registered a dominating victory over MI.
Here we look at the three important matchups that could play a big role in deciding the outcome of the match.
Rohit Sharma Vs Trent Boult
Rohit Sharma is having his best IPL season in a long time. He has been looking to attack in the powerplay and put the opposition bowlers on the defensive.
However, when these two teams met earlier this season, left arm pacer Trent Boult dismissed Sharma on the very first ball. The kiwi pacer would like to repeat the same while the Indian skipper will look to take revenge against the bowler who has troubled him quite a few times in his career.
How Sharma tackles Boult will be interesting to watch.
Jos Buttler Vs Gerald Coetzee
Jos Buttler will be entering this match on the back of one of the most memorable IPL centuries ever. South African pacer Gerald Coetzee was a bit expensive but took key wickets in MI is last victory against Punjab king.
Butler loves facing pace while Coetzee is someone who likes to always keep his pace and intensity up . A battle between a smart Buttler and an aggressive Coetzee would definitely be a mouth-watering one.
Shimron Hetmyer Vs Jasprit Bumrah
Shimron Hetmyer as a finisher has been an unsung hero for RR. The Caribbean has consistently carried his franchise out of tricky situations to victory.
Jasprit Bumrah has done the same for MI for years. Whenever MI are stuck they call Bumrah and the pacer delivers a wicket. If things go down to wire and Hetmyer is striking the ball like he usually does, he will have to go up against the best in the world.