Cricket

IPL 2024: Tom Moody Stresses Need For Elite Athletes, Cites Jos Buttler's Ton A Prime Example

Jos Buttler (107 not out off 60 balls) fought his way through a slow start and rapidly rising asking rate to be there till the end for Rajasthan Royals, dwarfing Sunil Narine’s (109) century in the first half to hit the winning runs on the final ball

Advertisement

IPL%2FBCCI
Jos Buttler single handedly helped Rajasthan Royals to win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon

Jos Buttler’s match-winning century against Kolkata Knight Riders highlights the need for professional cricketers to be elite athletes as well, said former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody after the Rajasthan batter smashed his second ton this IPL. (Full Coverage |More Cricket News)

Buttler (107 not out off 60 balls) fought his way through a slow start and rapidly rising asking rate to be there till the end for Rajasthan Royals, dwarfing Sunil Narine’s (109) century in the first half to hit the winning runs on the final ball.

“Well, he kept going because he's an elite athlete and it just shows, in today's world of T20 cricket or any form of cricket, you need to be an elite athlete. You can't just get away with just being a skilful player and that time has well and truly passed,” Moody said in a Star Sports release.

Advertisement

Buttler, who missed Rajasthan’s previous game against Punjab Kings due to an injury, kept battling for the Royals despite running out of partners on a regular basis.

Sai Sudharsan is slowly climbing up the orange cap leaderboard with 226 runs till now in the tournament - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Working Hard On Improving Catching And Fielding - Sai Sudharsan

BY PTI

“He's an elite athlete, that's why he's still standing for that very last ball to hit the winning runs. (It is as) simple as that, he's coming back from an illness, he's managed to bounce back pretty quickly because he is strong and physically strong,” Moody said.

“But he's also feeling mentally strong as well, given his history in the game but there's no hiding, in those conditions it's extremely tough and if you don't have the hard yards as an athlete and done the hard work — you can't put in performances like that,” Moody added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: Must-Listen Audiobooks & Podcasts About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far