IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Working Hard On Improving Catching And Fielding - Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans, who snapped Rajasthan Royals' unbeaten run with a three-wicket win in a narrow chase, will return to action in Ahmedabad on Wednesday with a clash against Delhi Capitals

Sai Sudharsan is slowly climbing up the orange cap leaderboard with 226 runs till now in the tournament Photo: IPL/BCCI
Gujarat Titans' batter B Sai Sudharsan has expressed confidence that his side is working hard on improving their catching and ground fielding, having dropped 12 catches in six IPL matches so far. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Gujarat Titans, who snapped Rajasthan Royals' unbeaten run with a three-wicket win in a narrow chase, will return to action in Ahmedabad on Wednesday with a clash against Delhi Capitals.

The IPL 2022 winners did manage to get over the line in a tense finish against Rajasthan but their task would have been much easier had Matthew Wade held on to a chance to dismiss Riyan Parag early in his innings.

Parag was given a reprieve by the Australian wicketkeeper-batter when he was on six. The Royals batter went on to make 76 off 48 balls with five sixes and three fours.

"Every fielder who is fielding, he wants to take a catch. He wants to contribute in any such way possible. But even after the last game, we are a team which practice a lot, we field a lot actually, we field every day," Sudharsan told the media here on Tuesday.

"It didn't change like after the last game — we didn't try and field more or do all those kinds of things. It's just (about) being aware and being ready for the fight."

Gujarat Titans have dropped at least one catch in every match so far this IPL but the contest against Rajasthan was the second instance wherein they spilled three.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans had dropped three catches including a tough chance against Punjab Kings, who came from the brink to pip them by three wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"That (is something) we have definitely had a conversation that whatever happens, just be for the fight and give your 100 per cent in the field," Sudharsan added.

Sudharsan revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha and overseas star David Miller are fit to play against Delhi Capitals.

The left-handed batter declined the suggestion that Gujarat Titans' batters are getting off to slow starts, while also leaving it late to finish off against Rajasthan Royals.

"(The) situation asked us to be deeper there. (The) situation asked us, to me, (to) the game deeper. Definitely if the situation rises, if the wickets are that great, (or) if we are chasing a bigger target, for sure we have to start getting runs from the first," he said.

