RR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians, Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

In today's IPL match, table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians who have not been able to rise from the bottom half this season. (Preview)
Here are tomorrow's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more
Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.
RR Vs MI Head To Head
Played - 31
RR - 14
MI -16
No Result - 1
The last time these two teams clashed in this season, RR scored a dominant six-wicket victory over MI.
RR Vs MI Weather Report
The temperature in Jaipur will be about 32 degree Celsius around the game time with clear skies expected.
RR Vs MI Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has something for both the batters and bowlers. Teams have scored around 180-190 and the score tomorrow should also be in the same ballpark.
RR Vs MI Fantasy XI
Rohit Sharma (c) , Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan
RR vs MI Match Prediction
As per Google, MI start as slight favourites with 55% win probability while RR have 45% of the same.