Cricket

RR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians, Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians in a return fixture. Here are tomorrow's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Advertisement

X%2F%40RajasthanRoyals
MI skipper Hardik Pandya with RR captain Sanju Samson Photo: X/@RajasthanRoyals
info_icon

In today's IPL match, table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians who have not been able to rise from the bottom half this season. (Preview)

With three wins in last four games, MI have hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season, while RR are on a rampaging run as they occupy the top spot with 12 points.

Here are tomorrow's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya cheers the crowd after their win during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. - AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined Against Punjab Kings - Here's Why

BY PTI

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

RR Vs MI Head To Head

Played - 31

RR - 14

MI -16

No Result - 1

The last time these two teams clashed in this season, RR scored a dominant six-wicket victory over MI.

Riyan Parag - X/@RajasthanRoyals
IPL 2024: 'Will Play for India In 2 Years,' Experts Hail Riyan Parag For Fifty Against DC

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

RR Vs MI Weather Report

The temperature in Jaipur will be about 32 degree Celsius around the game time with clear skies expected.

RR Vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has something for both the batters and bowlers. Teams have scored around 180-190 and the score tomorrow should also be in the same ballpark.

RR Vs MI Fantasy XI

Rohit Sharma (c) , Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan

RR vs MI Match Prediction

As per Google, MI start as slight favourites with 55% win probability while RR have 45% of the same.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final