Cricket

MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined Against Punjab Kings - Here's Why

MI rose to seventh from ninth position on the points table following their third win in seven games in IPL 2024, while PBKS dropped a spot to ninth after their fifth defeat

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya cheers the crowd after their win during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakhs for his team maintaining a slow over rate during their thrilling nine-run victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai Indians, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's blazing 78 off 53 deliveries, posted a competitive 192/7 and then dismissed PBKS, despite Ashutosh Sharma's stunning 28-ball 61 and Shashank Singh's 41, for 183 in 19.1 overs.

MI rose to seventh from ninth position on the points table following their third win in seven games in IPL 2024, while PBKS dropped a spot to ninth after their fifth defeat.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," said an IPL statement on Friday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

Mumbai Indians next play Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 22.

