Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag has been part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise since 2019. Just a teenager when he made his debut, Parag broke the record for the youngest player to score an Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century in an impressive first season. However, since then Parag struggled. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
Despite his failures, RR's faith in Parag's ability never withered and on Thursday, that trust finally paid off.
Riyan Parag impressed everyone with not only his dazzling strokeplay but also with the maturity with which he steered the Royals out of a tricky situation to a victory against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Thursday.
Former West Indian pacer and commentator Ian Bishop praised Parag and said that he was hoping this season to be another step in the allrounder's maturity.
"Hoping this #TATAIPL2024 is another step in the maturation of Riyan Parag the cricketer. Still only 22yrs old. He’s started well," Bishop wrote on his X account.
Former India cricket Sanjay Manjerekar was also impressed with Parag's Man of the Match performance on Thursday that gave RR their second straight win of the season.
"Like few others I too have wondered over the years about Riyan Parag. Tonight we saw the best of him & there is something really special there! He was emotional talking to us after the innings. Must confess I became emotional too! Good luck to him!" Manjerekar said.
RR were 36 for 3 in the eighth over with their famed top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson all back in the pavillion.
Parag then took responsibility and negotiated a tricky phase on a Sawai Mansingh pitch in Jaipur that was providing enough assistance to the pacers. Once set, Parag launched a scintillating attack and smashed 25 runs in the final over of the inning from South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje to finish with his highest IPL score of 84 not out off just 45 balls.
Former India cricket Irfan Pathan went a step ahead and said that the allrounder will be playing for India in the next two years.
Fomer Australian cricketer Tom Moody, who has also been associated in the past with Sunrisers Hyderabad as coach, had also sweet words for Parag.
"Rajasthan are shaping up very nicely, all boxes ticked. The real boon for them is the performance of Riyan Parag, we’ve seen glimpses in the past now we are seeing the real deal," Moody wrote on his X account.
Amid all the praise, Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav shared an interesting tale on how he saw a 'changed guy' when he met Parag at NCA a few weeks ago.
"Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there ‘He is a changed guy’ RIYAN PARAG 2.0," Yadav wrote.
"Watch out," he added.
Riyan Parag's 84 not out took RR out of trouble to a formidable total of 185/5. Their opponents Delhi Capitals fell 12 runs short of the total conceding their second straight loss this season.