RR Vs DC, IPL 2024, Match 9 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Jaipur

Historic Feat For Rishabh Pant
Impact Subs
Delhi Capitals Subs: Abhishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Pravin Dubey, Kumar Kushgara, Rasikh Dar
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan
Sanju Samson | RR Skipper
We would have bowled first, dew could come in the second innings. Both pitches have an even covering of grass, but the last match was an afternoon game. All the 10 teams are geared up and prepared well, we just need to follow the process and not think too much, then we will be fine. Same team for us.
Rishabh Pant | DC Captain
We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Two changes for us - Ishant hasn't recovered, Shai Hope has a back spasm. Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar come in.
Toss Update
DC skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to bowl in their encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Kuldeep Yadav Talks Ahead Of RR Vs DC Tie
Nothing like that (on suddenly becoming a star player), I would love to play all three formats though. I don't think a lot, I've always been very relaxed, I've matured with age (now 29), there are plenty of good people around me and that helps me. It's a team game, you need to perform together. Ishant's injury did cost us (in the last game), we couldn't get our combination right, but everyone is fit now and we're raring to go. It's important to have a collective effort, at times we need to lift individual performances - with the bat, someone who has got a start has to go on, same with the bowlers as well.
Nandre Burger On His IPL 2024 So Far
"It is always good to start the tournament with a win, especially at home. The crowd has been great and the mood in the team is really good. Major part is field placings, the ball is hit to different parts here (in India), so you need to adjust more tactically rather than technically. It's pretty chilled, everyone knows what they're expected to do, it's a great atmosphere (in the team)."
Pitch Report
"It's a fresh surface tonight. 67m square boundaries on both sides and a 76m straight boundary. We're playing on pitch number 5 today, it is absolutely rock hard, but there are some cracks which move as you press. It means that the bounce could be low with the new ball, it means the tactics could be similar to that of the last game. It wouldn't be surprising that the Royals couldbe wanting to bat first again today", say Simon Katich and Samuel Badree, in their pitch report.
Will DC Play South African Pacer Anrich Nortje Tonight?
Protea Anrich Nortje is back in the Delhi Capitals fold and was seen in the nets ahead of the Rajasthan Royals clash. Will he feature tonight?
Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Blog, IPL 2024
As the Indian Premier League 2024 moves fast, we head to match 9 between Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, who welcome, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at the Sawwi Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. While the Royals come into this fixture on the back of a clinical win against Lucknow Super Giants, the Capitals lost to Punjab and look to bounce back in Jaipur. DC have some big-hitters in their team and with the Jaipur track known to assist the batters, expect the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to have a field day. Royals, on the other hand, could turn to Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler to provide quality moments in this mouth-watering contest. Get the live scores and updates of RR vs DC, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming)