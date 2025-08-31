Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, US Open 2025: Polish Star Survives Scare To Reach New York Grand Slam Fourth Round

Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, US Open 2025 Match Report: Iga Swiatek staged a dramatic comeback from 1-5 down to defeat Anna Kalinskaya 7-6(2), 6-4 at the US Open 2025. In another match, Haddad Maia beat Maria Sakkari to become just the second South American woman in the Open Era to reach back-to-back last 16s at the US Open, after Gabriela Sabatini

Iga Swiatek celebrates her win
  • Swiatek saved four set points and rallied from 1-5 down in the first set

  • She won six of the next seven games to take control and clinch the match 7-6(2), 6-4

  • This marks her 20th Grand Slam Round of 16 appearance in just 27 main draws

  • Swiatek has now reached the last 16 of all four majors in a season for the third time

  • Haddad Maia became the second South American woman to reach back-to-back US Open last 16s

Iga Swiatek saved four set points as she hit back to beat Anna Kalinskaya at the US Open.

Swiatek found herself 5-1 down in the opening set at Flushing Meadows on Saturday, yet the Pole reeled off six of the next seven games to turn the match in her favour.

And with the momentum fully in Swiatek's favour, the six-time major champion claimed a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory to book her place in the fourth round.

"Oh, my God, I don’t know. Honestly, Anna was playing great," Swiatek said.

"She was getting all these risky balls in like she once did against me in Dubai. So, I just wanted to make fewer mistakes, because I felt like I was playing well.

"I felt like I had nothing to lose because I was losing pretty badly. So, at the end [of the first set] I just went for it, because what more can I do?"

Next up for Swiatek is a meeting with 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, overcame Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 4-6 6-2.

The Wimbledon runner-up will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last 16.

Haddad Maia beat Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-2 to become just the second South American woman in the Open Era to reach back-to-back last 16s at the US Open, after Gabriela Sabatini.

Data Debrief: Swiatek storms on

Swiatek has now reached the last 16 of all four grand slams in a season for the third time, becoming the first player to achieve the feat in three different years since Agnieszka Radwanska in 2016.

This is now the 20th time Swiatek has reached the last 16 of a major. In the 21st century, only three women have reached that figure in fewer main draw appearances than Swiatek (27) – Venus Williams (23), Martina Hingis (25) and Serena Williams (26).

Swiatek has now won 23 matches at the US Open. Among WTA-level tournaments, Roland-Garros (40) is the only event at which the 24-year-old has recorded more wins.

