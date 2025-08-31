Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 Match Report: Canadian star delivers a masterclass to eliminate world No. 3 in a dramatic third-round clash at Flushing Meadows

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime US Open 2025 mens singles third round
Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime upset third seed 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-4 in round three at Flushing Meadows

  • The win highlights Auger-Aliassime’s net success (24/27), forehand winners, and serving stats

  • Alexander Zverev had enlisted Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni as coach to try and win Grand Slams

Felix Auger-Aliassime insists his stunning performance to oust Alexander Zverev at the US Open did not "fall out of the sky".

The Canadian upset the third seed 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-4 in round three at Flushing Meadows on Saturday to ensure Zverev's search for an elusive major title would continue.

Auger-Aliassime won 24 out of 27 net points, while his front-foot approach combined with some huge serving and outstanding groundstrokes left Zverev without an answer.

Zverev had enlisted the help of Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni as coach to try and get over the line in the majors but the three-time grand slam runner-up continued to fall short on the biggest stage.

"In practice I felt like I was doing things really well. Mentally, [I've had] more clarity in my game and how I want to play," Auger-Aliassime said.

"A performance like this doesn't fall out of the sky. But you never know also when you're going to play that level on any given day."

Data Debrief: Zverev matches Nadal but not how he wants to

Related Content
Related Content

With this defeat, Zverev becomes the first ATP top-three ranked player to lose in the opening week at consecutive grand slam events since Nadal (Wimbledon, US Open) in 2005. 

Conversely, Auger-Aliassime is the third Canadian since 1973 to defeat an ATP top-five opponent at a grand slam after Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov – both of whom achieved the feat against Zverev.

In the Open Era, Zverev (74.3%, 113-39) holds the best men’s singles win rate at grand slam events of any player not to have won a slam tournament (minimum 10 matches).

Zverev's record against opponents ranked outside the ATP top 20 since 2023 now reads 32-4 with this defeat.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ‘Pairing Of MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Will Be Worth Watching’: Manoj Tiwary Bats For MSD Mentorship Role In India

  2. Lalit Modi Defends 2008 IPL Slapgate Video After Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Release

  3. Who Is Davina Perrin? Teenage Sensation That Scored Fastest Women's The Hundred Ton

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  5. Asia Cup 2025, IND Vs PAK: Manoj Tiwary Calls For Boycott Of India-Pakistan Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, US Open 2025: Polish Star Survives Scare To Reach New York Grand Slam Fourth Round

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

  4. US Open 2025: Djokovic Feeling ‘Young As Ever’ Despite Back Issues Ahead Of Second Week

  5. US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  2. From Alleged Dowry Demands To Death: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  3. Brij Bhushan Slams Alleged Derogatory Remarks on PM Modi, Mother at Bihar Rally

  4. Day In Pics: August 30, 2025

  5. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. PM Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Crisis; India Reaffirms Push for Peace

  2. Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi in Yemen’s Sanaa

  3. Mehul Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected By Belgian Court Of Appeals

  4. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  5. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars