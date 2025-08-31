Novak Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie to reach US Open 2025 fourth round
At 38, Djokovic became the oldest man since 1991 to reach last 16
Djokovic faces Jan-Lennard Struff next, expressing confidence despite back injury
Novak Djokovic says he feels as "young as ever" despite having to overcome a back issue to book his place in the fourth round of the US Open.
The Serbian beat Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-3 to make it through the third round, though he had to call a medical timeout in the first set.
After recovering to earn the win, the 38-year-old became the oldest man to reach the last 16 of the tournament since Jimmy Connors in 1991.
Djokovic also equalled one of Roger Federer's records; he has now reached the round of 16 at 69 men's singles grand slam events, the joint-most of any player in the Open Era.
Djokovic is searching for his 25th grand slam title, a record he has been hoping to claim since 2023, with his most recent triumph coming at Flushing Meadows.
He has reached the semi-finals at each of the three majors this year and brushed off fears that his back injury could hinder him heading into the second week.
"Yeah, it's all right. You have some ups and downs. You don't want to reveal too much to the rivals listening and watching this interview," he said.
"I'm good, man. I'm as young as ever, as strong as ever. Yes. It's New York. Even if you're feeling something body-wise, the energy that you're feeling in this court just overrides it."
An injury halted Djokovic's run at the Australian Open at the start of the year, as he was forced to pull out of his semi-final tie against Alexander Zverev.
He has since been beaten by world number one Jannik Sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon, though this time, he is on the opposite side of the draw to the reigning champion.
Djokovic has confidence going into the latter stages of the tournament, with 35-year-old Jan-Lennard Struff next up.
"These kinds of matches and performances always give me hope that I can go far, challenge the best players in the world," he said.
"In terms of how I'm feeling, it really goes up and down, to be honest. It's frustrating for me, honestly, that I'm not able to feel 100% always like I have for 20-plus years.
"But I guess the circumstances are quite different, and I have to get used to the fact that every match there's something that might happen, as it has been the case this year in pretty much every slam."