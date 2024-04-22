His attacking approach could force CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to bring Matheesha Pathirana to counter him. Pathirana has played just four games this season but has already taken nine wickets. His unplayable yorkers have been the highlight of CSK bowling lineup this season. On Friday, Pathirana had taken the wicket of Rahul and how the LSG skipper tackles the Sri Lankan pacer will have a big impact on the game.