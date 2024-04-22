Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash for the second time in five days on Tuesday in match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
The two teams have identical numbers in points table with both of them having four wins and three losses from seven matches. The only thing that separates the two is their net run rate. CSK with the superior net run rate are placed fourth on the points table while LSG are at fifth.
The two had just played a game last Friday in Lucknow where the hosts Lucknow Super Giants came out truimphant earning a dominant eight-wicket victory.
In the return leg, action moves to Chepauk where the Super Kings would like to strangle the LSG batting lineup through their spinners.
Here are the three key matchups that will play a major role in deciding the flow of the game.
KL Rahul vs Matheesha Pathirana
KL Rahul's return to form has been a big plus for LSG. He scored a match winning 53 ball 82 when the two sides played last Friday. Rahul is evidently batting aggressively and starting quickly this season, a big change from his usual slow starts.
His attacking approach could force CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to bring Matheesha Pathirana to counter him. Pathirana has played just four games this season but has already taken nine wickets. His unplayable yorkers have been the highlight of CSK bowling lineup this season. On Friday, Pathirana had taken the wicket of Rahul and how the LSG skipper tackles the Sri Lankan pacer will have a big impact on the game.
Shivam Dube vs Ravi Bishnoi
However, he will be ready to take on LSG bowlers, especially spinners, this Tuesday.
Ravi Bishnoi is primarily a googly bowler and likes to take the ball away from the arc of left handers. However, when Dube is batting, margin of error for spinners is very less. A small mistake in length and Dube can dispatch spinners out of the ground.
The left hander will definitely have Bishnoi on his hitlist when he comes out to bat on Tuesday. Bishnoi will have the tough task to contain an aggressive Dube. A battle between the two would be an interesting one.
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Krunal Pandya
Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a slow start to this year. Even though he has scored 241 runs in seven games, CSK would want more from their newly-appointed captain. Afterstarting season as an opener, Gaikwad is now batting at 3 for CSK to help his team get through spinners easily in the middle overs.
Krunal Pandya was the stand out bowler in the last game between these two teams. The left-arm spinner bowled three overs for 16 runs and picked up important wickets of Sameer Rizvi and Ajinkya Rahane. His defensive skills would come handy against Gaikwad, who is not a big hitter but likes to find gaps specially against spinners.
Pushing Pandya out of the attack would be Gaikwad's role when the two teams meet on Tuesday while Pandya would love to strangle the CSK skipper with his tight bowling.