Cricket

IPL 2024: Venkatesh Prasad Wants Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh In India's T20 World Cup Eleven

Explosive left-hand batter Rinku has presented a strong case to be India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

Advertisement

AP%20Photo%2FSurjeet%20Yadav
Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam. AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday advocated for the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the national team for the T20 World Cup in June. (More Cricket News)

Dube has been CSK's standout performer this IPL season, striking at more than 160. With conditions in the West Indies favouring spin, Dube's contribution could prove invaluable in navigating the slow pitches.

Explosive left-hand batter Rinku has presented a strong case to be India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Former West Indies batter Brian Lara (R) in the IPL 2024. - Photo: X/ @ians_india
Brian Lara Bats For Virat Kohli's Inclusion In India's T20 World Cup Squad

BY PTI

Advertisement

"Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya (Kumar Yadav) for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability," Prasad wrote on X.

"It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave a spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out," he added.

But that would mean that all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be a part of the eleven.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Enters Round Of 32 In Monte Carlo Masters
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi Compares Congress To ‘Bitter Gourd’, Says ‘Can’t Be Sweet Even With Ghee Or Sugar’
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused