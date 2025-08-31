Brighton Vs Manchester City Preview, Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 EPL Fixture

Brighton are unbeaten in their last two EPL meetings with Manchester City
Brighton sit 18th after two rounds, while Manchester City are 11th
City’s four consecutive titles (2019 to 2023) contrast sharply with Brighton’s recent rise
Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Manchester City to the Amex Stadium for their third round match of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26) season on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Watch the Brighton vs Man City EPL football match live.
Brighton have had a mixed start to the season, drawing with Fulham and losing to Everton, but they registered a comfortable 6-0 win over Oxford United in the EFL Cup. City, meanwhile, began the new season with a 4-0 win at Wolves but lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the subsequent outing.
Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls come into the match ranked 18th in the league after the first two rounds, while the Cityzens, led by Pep Guardiola, sit in 11th place.
Brighton finished eighth last season, their second-best Premier League campaign after securing sixth place in 2022-23, under Roberto De Zerbi, and marked their first-ever qualification for European competition.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ended third last season, having won the league title four times in a row before that. Their best finish remains the 100-point title-winning campaign in the 2017-18 season.
Brighton Vs Manchester City Head-To-Head Record
Historically, Manchester City have dominated this matchup. In 34 meetings across all competitions, City have won 21 times, Brighton have won seven, and six matches ended in draws.
Last season, Brighton almost pulled out a league double over Man City. At home, they won 2-1 and settled for a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.
Brighton Vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 match?
The Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 31 August at 6:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 match?
The 2025-26 Premier League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and fans can also stream it online via JioHotstar.