CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The reverse fixture of the 2024 Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants promises to be one of the most thrilling ones, with the former seeking revenge and the latter maintaining a winning streak, set to be held on April 23, Tuesday at Chepauk. (Full Coverage)
Chennai Super Kings having played 7 matches, winning 4 and losing three stands fourth in the points table. The team is coming on the back of a loss at the hands of LSG which broke their two-match-winning streak. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side is defending their title and will be eager to come back in the upcoming match.
Lucknow Super Giants stands neck to neck when it comes to counting the victorious evening CSK have celebrated. KL Rahul's team has won four matches out of the 7 played but stands fifth in the table due to a lower run rate. KL Rahul's side would seek to maintain this momentum en route to winning their first-ever IPL title.
When will the CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match 39 be played?
The 39th match of IPL 2024 will be played at M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match 39 on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match 39 online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match 39 in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match 39 in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.