Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

Jannik Sinner managed to overcome a stern test from Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the US Open.
Sinner came from set down to win 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 in three hours and 12 minutes and will face either Alexander Bublik or Tommy Paul in the next round.
Shapovalov was off to a quick start, racing into a 4-1 lead after dropping just one point in his opening three service games while breaking Sinner at the second attempt.
The Canadian went on to secure the opening set before Sinner fought back in the second.
Yet Sinner’s title defence looked to be in jeopardy when Shapovalov went 3-0 up in the third set and earned a break point in the fourth game.
Sinner, however, saved that break point and went on to win nine consecutive games.
After saving another break point in the final game, Sinner secured the win at the first time of asking.
Data Debrief: Another round of 16 for Sinner
Sinner dropped a set for the first time at Flushing Meadows this year, but the world number one showed his resilience to turn this tie around.
At 24 years and eight days old, he is now the youngest player to reach the men's singles round of 16 at the US Open in five consecutive years since Lleyton Hewitt (23 years 187 days) in 2004.
Sinner is also the first man born since the start of 1990 to reach the round of 16 at all four grand slams in consecutive seasons.