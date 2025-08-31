Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: SL Eye Series Whitewash As ZWE Try To Stack Defendable Target

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka have on the toss and have chose to bowl first. Catch the live score here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd ODI preview toss updates
Sri Lanka have chosen to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at Harare as they look to wrap up the series. (Photo: X|OfficialSLC)
info_icon

Zimbabwe are facing Sri Lanka in the second and final ODI of the series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Follow the live scores from Harare here:

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI:

After a nail-biting opening contest where Zimbabwe fell just seven runs short while chasing 299, the hosts will be desperate to bounce back and level the series. Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, and Ben Curran all struck fifties in the first ODI, but Dilshan Madushanka’s last-over hat-trick clinched victory for the visitors. Brendan Taylor’s comeback adds depth to Zimbabwe’s batting lineup, while captain Williams hopes his side can convert pressure moments into results.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be eyeing a clean sweep. Led by Charith Asalanka and coached by Sanath Jayasuriya, the visitors look solid with Pathum Nissanka’s reliability at the top and strong support from Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage. With Harare’s batting-friendly wicket and pleasant weather expected, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Playing 11's

Zimbabwe Playing 11

Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Ernest Masuku, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Justin Sammons, Dion Ebrahim, Charl Langeveldt, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay

Published At:
×

