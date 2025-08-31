India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Craig Fulton’s Side Seek Back-To-Back Wins

India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh
India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Recent Form
India: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W
Japan: 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L
India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Where To Watch?
You can watch the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live on the Sony LIV app and website. TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels.
You can also follow the India vs Japan live score on Outlook India for free.
India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!
Good afternoon, hockey fans! It’s a hot day out in Rajgir as the Men in Blue will take the field against Japan. It’s world No. 7 versus world No. 18 out today, with India very much the favourites to win on home soil. However, hockey is as unpredictable as it can be, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.