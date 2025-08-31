India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Craig Fulton’s Side Seek Back-To-Back Wins

India national hockey team during the Asia Cup 2025 match against China. | Photo: X/asia_hockey

Welcome to the live coverage of the Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Pool A fixture between India and Japan at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Sunday, 31 August 2025. India made a winning start to their campaign with a 4-3 victory over China, with captain Harmanpreet Singh netting a hat-trick. However, China’s performance exposed some defensive lapses in Craig Fulton’s side, which Japan will seek to exploit after their massive 7-0 win over Kazakhstan in the opening game. Follow the live scores and updates from the India vs Japan hockey match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Aug 2025, 02:20:17 pm IST India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Full Squad Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

31 Aug 2025, 01:58:27 pm IST India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Recent Form India: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W Japan: 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L

31 Aug 2025, 01:34:36 pm IST India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Where To Watch? You can watch the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live on the Sony LIV app and website. TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels. You can also follow the India vs Japan live score on Outlook India for free.