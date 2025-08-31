India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Craig Fulton’s Side Seek Back-To-Back Wins

India vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the IND vs JPN match in Rajgir on 31 August 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India vs Japan live score Hockey Asia Cup 2025
India national hockey team during the Asia Cup 2025 match against China. | Photo: X/asia_hockey
Welcome to the live coverage of the Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Pool A fixture between India and Japan at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Sunday, 31 August 2025. India made a winning start to their campaign with a 4-3 victory over China, with captain Harmanpreet Singh netting a hat-trick. However, China’s performance exposed some defensive lapses in Craig Fulton’s side, which Japan will seek to exploit after their massive 7-0 win over Kazakhstan in the opening game. Follow the live scores and updates from the India vs Japan hockey match right here.
India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Recent Form

India: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W

Japan: 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L

India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

You can watch the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live on the Sony LIV app and website. TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels.

You can also follow the India vs Japan live score on Outlook India for free.

India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good afternoon, hockey fans! It’s a hot day out in Rajgir as the Men in Blue will take the field against Japan. It’s world No. 7 versus world No. 18 out today, with India very much the favourites to win on home soil. However, hockey is as unpredictable as it can be, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
