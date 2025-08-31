India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W Eye Perfect Finish In Thimphu

India face Bangladesh in their final group-stage clash of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 on Sunday August 31 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. AIFF

India face Bangladesh in their final group-stage clash of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 on Sunday August 31 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. The Young Tigresses under Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson have already sealed the title with five wins from five scoring 27 goals and conceding none. In their earlier meeting this tournament India beat Bangladesh 2-0 with Bonifilia Shullai and Sibani Devi getting on the scoresheet. Bangladesh the defending champions are second on 10 points and will finish runners-up regardless of the outcome today. For India this is an opportunity to complete a clean sweep and underline their dominance after emphatic wins over Nepal and Bhutan. The day also features Bhutan vs Nepal in the other fixture which will decide the battle for third place.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Aug 2025, 02:52:50 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: Starting XI'S On the hunt for the sixth straight win, Joakim Alexandersson fields an unchanged #YoungTigresses XI to face Bangladesh ⚔️



Watch 🇧🇩🆚🇮🇳 LIVE at 🕝 14:30 IST 🔗 https://t.co/moh1MNrN4B#BANIND #U17SAFFWomens2025 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/CPLNrqlCLI — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 31, 2025