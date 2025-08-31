India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: IND-W Eye Perfect Finish In Thimphu

Stay tuned for the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh in Match 11 of the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 at the Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu.

O
India face Bangladesh in their final group-stage clash of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 on Sunday August 31 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. AIFF
India face Bangladesh in their final group-stage clash of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 on Sunday August 31 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. The Young Tigresses under Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson have already sealed the title with five wins from five scoring 27 goals and conceding none. In their earlier meeting this tournament India beat Bangladesh 2-0 with Bonifilia Shullai and Sibani Devi getting on the scoresheet. Bangladesh the defending champions are second on 10 points and will finish runners-up regardless of the outcome today. For India this is an opportunity to complete a clean sweep and underline their dominance after emphatic wins over Nepal and Bhutan. The day also features Bhutan vs Nepal in the other fixture which will decide the battle for third place.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: Starting XI'S

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025: Streaming Details

When is the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match being played?

The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match will be played on Sunday, 31 August 2025, at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free. There will be no television broadcast of the match.

Published At:
