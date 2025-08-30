The phrase “Trump is Dead” trended on X with over 56,900 posts, sparking speculation about the US President’s health.
Images showing bruising on Trump’s hand and earlier ankle swelling prompted concerns.
Vice-President JD Vance confirmed Trump remains in good health but said he is prepared to step in if necessary.
US President Donald Trump has become an unexpected topic on social media platform X formerly Twitter, with the phrase “Trump is dead” trending in over 56,900 posts as of Saturday, fuelling speculation about the 79-year-old leader’s health.
The trend gained momentum after recent photographs showed bruising on Trump’s right hand, appearing partially covered with make-up, during Oval Office meetings. Similar images were also seen during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Earlier, in July, photographs had highlighted swelling in the President’s ankles, which the White House attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults.
The speculation intensified after US Vice-President JD Vance said in an interview with USA Today on August 27 that he was prepared to assume leadership if there were a “terrible tragedy.” Vance, however, emphasised that Trump remained in “incredible shape” and continued to work energetically both late at night and early in the morning. Vance, 41, is the third-youngest Vice-President in US history, while Trump, 79, is the oldest President to assume office.
Questions about Trump’s public absence have been circulated online, despite the President posting on Truth Social at 3:40 am on Saturday (6:40 pm Friday in Washington D.C.), reacting to a US Appeals Court ruling that struck down most of his reciprocal tariffs, including those affecting India.
At a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the rumours, stating, “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”
Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, issued a note clarifying that the hand bruising was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.” He added that medical checks showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease” and described the condition as “benign and common.”
Earlier in the year, similar bruising on Trump’s hand was observed during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in February. In July, photographs from discussions in Scotland with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also showed make-up applied to the same hand, prompting further speculation.
Despite repeated explanations from the White House, social media debate about the US President’s health continues to grow, with “Trump is dead” becoming the latest topic trending online.