The speculation intensified after US Vice-President JD Vance said in an interview with USA Today on August 27 that he was prepared to assume leadership if there were a “terrible tragedy.” Vance, however, emphasised that Trump remained in “incredible shape” and continued to work energetically both late at night and early in the morning. Vance, 41, is the third-youngest Vice-President in US history, while Trump, 79, is the oldest President to assume office.