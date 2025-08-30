'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

Social media buzz grows after images show bruising on Donald Trump’s hand; White House and physician clarify health status.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
trump is dead truth social Ursula von der Leyen Emmanuel Macron X twitter
Donald Trump Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The phrase “Trump is Dead” trended on X with over 56,900 posts, sparking speculation about the US President’s health.

  • Images showing bruising on Trump’s hand and earlier ankle swelling prompted concerns.

  • Vice-President JD Vance confirmed Trump remains in good health but said he is prepared to step in if necessary.

US President Donald Trump has become an unexpected topic on social media platform X formerly Twitter, with the phrase “Trump is dead” trending in over 56,900 posts as of Saturday, fuelling speculation about the 79-year-old leader’s health.

The trend gained momentum after recent photographs showed bruising on Trump’s right hand, appearing partially covered with make-up, during Oval Office meetings. Similar images were also seen during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Earlier, in July, photographs had highlighted swelling in the President’s ankles, which the White House attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults.

The speculation intensified after US Vice-President JD Vance said in an interview with USA Today on August 27 that he was prepared to assume leadership if there were a “terrible tragedy.” Vance, however, emphasised that Trump remained in “incredible shape” and continued to work energetically both late at night and early in the morning. Vance, 41, is the third-youngest Vice-President in US history, while Trump, 79, is the oldest President to assume office.

Questions about Trump’s public absence have been circulated online, despite the President posting on Truth Social at 3:40 am on Saturday (6:40 pm Friday in Washington D.C.), reacting to a US Appeals Court ruling that struck down most of his reciprocal tariffs, including those affecting India.

Related Content
Related Content

At a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the rumours, stating, “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, issued a note clarifying that the hand bruising was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.” He added that medical checks showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease” and described the condition as “benign and common.”

Earlier in the year, similar bruising on Trump’s hand was observed during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in February. In July, photographs from discussions in Scotland with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also showed make-up applied to the same hand, prompting further speculation.

Despite repeated explanations from the White House, social media debate about the US President’s health continues to grow, with “Trump is dead” becoming the latest topic trending online.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: Match Starts at 5:30 PM

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

  2. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

  3. US Open 2025: Vondrousova Upsets Seventh Seed Paolini; Pegula Seals Hard-Fought Win Over Azarenka

  4. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  5. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

  3. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  4. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  5. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars