Who Is Davina Perrin? Teenage Sensation That Scored Fastest Women's The Hundred Ton

Davina Perrin, just 18, smashed the fastest women’s Hundred century off 42 balls in the Eliminator, finishing with 101 off 43 and powering Northern Superchargers to the highest-ever total of 214/5.

Davina Perrin scored a record-breaking 42-ball ton, the fastest in women’s Hundred history and only one ball behind Harry Brook’s overall record across both Men's & Women's. Photo: Instagram/northernsuperchargers
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Davina Perrin scored a record-breaking 42-ball ton, the fastest in women’s Hundred history and only one ball behind Harry Brook’s overall record.

  • Her 101 off 43 balls with 15 fours and 5 sixes helped Northern Superchargers post 214/5, the highest-ever total in women’s competition history.

  • Perrin, the youngest-ever player drafted at 15, is now also the youngest centurion in England’s Women’s One Day Cup, underlining her meteoric rise.

In a stunning display of talent, 18-year-old Davina Perrin blazed her way into The Hundred history books during Saturday's Eliminator at The Oval. The Northern Superchargers opener scored the fastest century in the women's competition with an explosive 42-ball ton, just one ball behind Harry Brook's overall record of 41 balls. Watched by her family and a packed ground, Perrin hammered 101 off 43 balls with 15 boundaries and five sixes, powering her team to a dominant 214 for 5, the highest total ever recorded in the women's Hundred.

When Sky Sports told her she'd missed the all-time fastest Hundred century by just one ball, Perrin laughed: "One ball? Damn. I’d better hit the gym so I can send those sixes a bit further." She added, "It felt pretty brilliant. It’s not every day you get to find yourself in that state of flow and in the zone. I’m not thinking a lot when I’m in a state like that. I’m just taking every ball as it comes. There was a time when the keeper turned to me and went, ‘Have you thought about your hundred yet?’ I glanced up at my score and thought, ‘Oh, this is going alright actually.’"

Perrin also set up a 105-run opening partnership with Alice Davidson-Richards, before Australians Phoebe Litchfield (35 from 19 balls) and Nicola Carey (31 not out from 12) fired the Superchargers to their record total. London Spirit never threatened the chase, finishing well short in a result that sent the reigning champs crashing out.

Highest Scores in Women's The Hundred

118 Tammy Beaumont (WF) Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets 2023

101 Davina Perrin (NS) Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit 2025

99* Beth Mooney (MO) Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers 2024

97* Beth Mooney (LS) London Spirit vs Southern Brave 2022

Who Is Davina Perrin?

In 2022, Davina Perrin became the youngest-ever player picked up in The Hundred draft at just 15 when she was signed by Birmingham Phoenix but didn't play a match. Born in Wolverhampton, she made her county debut for Staffordshire in 2021. Within a year, she was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the entire Women’s Twenty20 Cup with 242 runs at an average of 34.57. In that competition, she also smashed 87 from 75 balls to help Staffordshire beat Berkshire.

Perrin’s first professional contract with Central Sparks came at the end of the 2022 season, making her only the third Black female professional cricketer in the UK. "When I step on to that pitch, I'm representing girls of ethnic minorities who are underrepresented across the game, particularly the professional game," she told The Guardian. Her development has been supported by the ACE (African Caribbean Engagement) programme, helping push for greater diversity in cricket.

Youngest Centurion Milestone

In July 2025, Perrin hit another milestone by scripting history as the youngest woman to score a century in England’s Women’s One Day Cup. At just 18 years and 325 days, the Warwickshire batter became the youngest player to notch up a maiden century in either League 1 or the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. On July 30th at the Mitchells and Butler’s Ground in Birmingham, Perrin built a masterful 113 off 125 balls facing a disciplined Surrey attack.

What Comes Next

With her incredible form, Perrin will look to carry the momentum into today's women’s Hundred final. The Northern Superchargers face unbeaten Southern Brave at Lord’s at 6:45 PM IST, where Perrin hopes to lead her team to the title.

Published At:
