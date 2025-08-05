The Hundred Women's 2025 Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

The Hundred Women's tournament will commence from Tuesday, August 5 in London. London Spirit Women play Oval Invincibles Women in the opening game. Get the streaming, schedule, squads and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
The-Hundred-2025
The Hundred 2025 tournament will start from August 5 Photo: The Hundred/X
The Hundred 2025 Women's will commence from Tuesday, August 5 as some of the top players in women's cricket go head-to-head in a fast-paced cricketing action in the United Kingdom. There will be 34 matches in total, with eight teams battling it out for the grand prize, as London Spirit Women play Oval Invincibles Women in the opening game.

There are eight teams in total, who are participating in The Hundred Women's 2025 tournament - London Spirit Women, Oval Invincibles Women, Manchester Originals Women, Southern Brave Women, Northern Superchargers Women, Welsh Fire Women, Birmingham Phoenix Women and Trent Rockets Women.

The tournament's format sees a round-robin format with teams playing home and away with each side playing a total of eight group games.

The team finishing first on the points table will gain automatic qualification for the Final, while the second and third-placed teams will compete in an Eliminator match. The winner of the Eliminator then goes into play the team in the Final, which will be held at Lord’s on August 31, 2025.

The Hundred Women’s 2025: Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST)
Aug 5, Tue London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Lord's, London 7:15 PM
Aug 6, Wed Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 7:30 PM
Aug 7, Thu Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Headingley, Leeds 7:30 PM
Aug 8, Fri Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Edgbaston, Birmingham 7:30 PM
Aug 9, Sat Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Kennington Oval, London 3:30 PM
Aug 9, Sat Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 7:00 PM
Aug 10, Sun Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women The Rose Bowl, Southampton 3:30 PM
Aug 10, Sun Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Trent Bridge, Nottingham 7:00 PM
Aug 11, Mon Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 7:30 PM
Aug 12, Tue Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Edgbaston, Birmingham 7:30 PM
Aug 13, Wed Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women The Rose Bowl, Southampton 4:00 PM
Aug 13, Wed Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 7:30 PM
Aug 14, Thu London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Lord's, London 7:30 PM
Aug 15, Fri Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Headingley, Leeds 7:30 PM
Aug 16, Sat Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3:30 PM
Aug 16, Sat Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Kennington Oval, London 7:00 PM
Aug 17, Sun Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 3:30 PM
Aug 17, Sun Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Edgbaston, Birmingham 7:00 PM
Aug 18, Mon Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women The Rose Bowl, Southampton 7:30 PM
Aug 19, Tue Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Trent Bridge, Nottingham 7:30 PM
Aug 20, Wed Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 4:00 PM
Aug 20, Wed London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Lord's, London 7:30 PM
Aug 21, Thu Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women Kennington Oval, London 7:30 PM
Aug 22, Fri Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Edgbaston, Birmingham 7:30 PM

The Hundred Women’s 2025: Squads

Welsh Fire Women

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Georgia Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Jess Jonassen, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emily Windsor

Trent Rockets Women

Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), Kirstie Gordon, Heather Graham, Jodie Grewcock, Emma Jones, Alana King, Cassidy McCarthy, Sophie Morris, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Thompson, Ellie Threlkeld, Nat Wraith

Southern Brave Women

Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Amara Carr, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Devine, Phoebe Graham, Josie Groves, Freya Kemp, Rhianna Southby, Chloe Tryon, Phoebe Turner, Mady Villiers, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Oval Invincibles Women

Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Jo Gardner, Daisy Gibb, Marizanne Kapp, Kalea Moore, Meg Lanning, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Rebecca Odgers, Paige Scholfield, Rachel Slater, Sophia Smale, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Northern Superchargers Women

Hollie Armitage, Grace Ballinger, Ella Claridge, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Katherine Fraser, Bess Heath, Lucy Higham, Phoebe Litchfield, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Linsey Smith, Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Turner, Georgia Wareham

Manchester Originals Women

Beth Mooney (Captain), Kathryn Bryce, Darcey Carter, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gregory, Melie Kerr, Eve Jones, Esmale Macgregor, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Fi Morris, Seren Smale

London Spirit Women

Charlie Dean (Captain), Kira Chathli, Kate Coppack, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Sophie Munro, Abi Norgrove, Tara Norris, Georgia Redmayne, Bex Tyson, Issy Wong

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Ellyse Perry (Captain), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Brett, Bethan Ellis, Amy Jones, Sterre Kalis, Marie Kelly, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Megan Schutt, Mary Taylor, Millie Taylor, Georgia Voll

The Hundred Women’s 2025: Live Streaming Info

One can watch The Hundred Women Competition 2025 live on TV on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Published At:
