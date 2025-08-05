The Hundred Women's 2025 Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

The Hundred 2025 Women's will commence from Tuesday, August 5 as some of the top players in women's cricket go head-to-head in a fast-paced cricketing action in the United Kingdom. There will be 34 matches in total, with eight teams battling it out for the grand prize, as London Spirit Women play Oval Invincibles Women in the opening game.
There are eight teams in total, who are participating in The Hundred Women's 2025 tournament - London Spirit Women, Oval Invincibles Women, Manchester Originals Women, Southern Brave Women, Northern Superchargers Women, Welsh Fire Women, Birmingham Phoenix Women and Trent Rockets Women.
The tournament's format sees a round-robin format with teams playing home and away with each side playing a total of eight group games.
The team finishing first on the points table will gain automatic qualification for the Final, while the second and third-placed teams will compete in an Eliminator match. The winner of the Eliminator then goes into play the team in the Final, which will be held at Lord’s on August 31, 2025.
The Hundred Women’s 2025: Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Aug 5, Tue
|London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women
|Lord's, London
|7:15 PM
|Aug 6, Wed
|Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|7:30 PM
|Aug 7, Thu
|Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women
|Headingley, Leeds
|7:30 PM
|Aug 8, Fri
|Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7:30 PM
|Aug 9, Sat
|Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women
|Kennington Oval, London
|3:30 PM
|Aug 9, Sat
|Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|7:00 PM
|Aug 10, Sun
|Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|3:30 PM
|Aug 10, Sun
|Trent Rockets Women vs Northern Superchargers Women
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|7:00 PM
|Aug 11, Mon
|Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|7:30 PM
|Aug 12, Tue
|Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7:30 PM
|Aug 13, Wed
|Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|4:00 PM
|Aug 13, Wed
|Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|7:30 PM
|Aug 14, Thu
|London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women
|Lord's, London
|7:30 PM
|Aug 15, Fri
|Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women
|Headingley, Leeds
|7:30 PM
|Aug 16, Sat
|Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|3:30 PM
|Aug 16, Sat
|Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women
|Kennington Oval, London
|7:00 PM
|Aug 17, Sun
|Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|3:30 PM
|Aug 17, Sun
|Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7:00 PM
|Aug 18, Mon
|Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|7:30 PM
|Aug 19, Tue
|Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|7:30 PM
|Aug 20, Wed
|Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|4:00 PM
|Aug 20, Wed
|London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women
|Lord's, London
|7:30 PM
|Aug 21, Thu
|Oval Invincibles Women vs Trent Rockets Women
|Kennington Oval, London
|7:30 PM
|Aug 22, Fri
|Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7:30 PM
The Hundred Women’s 2025: Squads
Welsh Fire Women
Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Georgia Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Jess Jonassen, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emily Windsor
Trent Rockets Women
Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), Kirstie Gordon, Heather Graham, Jodie Grewcock, Emma Jones, Alana King, Cassidy McCarthy, Sophie Morris, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Bryony Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Thompson, Ellie Threlkeld, Nat Wraith
Southern Brave Women
Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Amara Carr, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Devine, Phoebe Graham, Josie Groves, Freya Kemp, Rhianna Southby, Chloe Tryon, Phoebe Turner, Mady Villiers, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge
Oval Invincibles Women
Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Jo Gardner, Daisy Gibb, Marizanne Kapp, Kalea Moore, Meg Lanning, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Rebecca Odgers, Paige Scholfield, Rachel Slater, Sophia Smale, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Northern Superchargers Women
Hollie Armitage, Grace Ballinger, Ella Claridge, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Katherine Fraser, Bess Heath, Lucy Higham, Phoebe Litchfield, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Linsey Smith, Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Turner, Georgia Wareham
Manchester Originals Women
Beth Mooney (Captain), Kathryn Bryce, Darcey Carter, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gregory, Melie Kerr, Eve Jones, Esmale Macgregor, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Fi Morris, Seren Smale
London Spirit Women
Charlie Dean (Captain), Kira Chathli, Kate Coppack, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Sophie Munro, Abi Norgrove, Tara Norris, Georgia Redmayne, Bex Tyson, Issy Wong
Birmingham Phoenix Women
Ellyse Perry (Captain), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Brett, Bethan Ellis, Amy Jones, Sterre Kalis, Marie Kelly, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Megan Schutt, Mary Taylor, Millie Taylor, Georgia Voll
The Hundred Women’s 2025: Live Streaming Info
One can watch The Hundred Women Competition 2025 live on TV on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.