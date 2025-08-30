London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's 2025 Eliminator: LS Opt to Bowl – Check Playing XIs

London Spirit head into the Eliminator of The Hundred Women against Northern Superchargers at Kennington Oval, London not after great results elsewhere but determined to seize their chance, banking on in-form batters Grace Harris and Kira Chathli.
With five players crossing the 100-run mark, their batting looks solid, though the lack of a consistent wicket-taker remains a concern.
The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong campaign with six wins from eight games, finishing second on the table.
Their Australian stars have led the way, with Phoebe Litchfield anchoring the batting and Annabel Sutherland impressing with the ball. Both sides will look to bring their strengths to the fore in a high-stakes clash.
London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's Eliminator: Toss
London Spirit won the toss and elected to bowl first.
London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's Eliminator: Playing XIs
London Spirit Women (Playing XI): Kira Chathli, Georgia Redmayne(w), Cordelia Griffith, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Danielle Gibson, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean(c), Sarah Glenn, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack
Northern Superchargers Women (Playing XI): Davina Perrin, Alice Davidson Richards, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Hollie Armitage(c), Nicola Carey, Bess Heath(w), Kate Cross, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger
London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's Eliminator: Streaming Details
Fans can watch The Hundred Women's 2025 on Sony Sports Network on Television, or can stream it on Fancode or the SonyLIV app.