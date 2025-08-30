London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's 2025 Eliminator: LS Opt to Bowl – Check Playing XIs

London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's Eliminator: Check the toss update and playing XIs from the knockout match at Kennington Oval, London

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
London-Spirit-The-Hundred-Cricket
London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's 2025 Eliminator: LS Opt to Bowl – Check Playing XIs Photo: X/@thehundred
info_icon

London Spirit head into the Eliminator of The Hundred Women against Northern Superchargers at Kennington Oval, London not after great results elsewhere but determined to seize their chance, banking on in-form batters Grace Harris and Kira Chathli.

With five players crossing the 100-run mark, their batting looks solid, though the lack of a consistent wicket-taker remains a concern.

The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong campaign with six wins from eight games, finishing second on the table.

Their Australian stars have led the way, with Phoebe Litchfield anchoring the batting and Annabel Sutherland impressing with the ball. Both sides will look to bring their strengths to the fore in a high-stakes clash.

London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's Eliminator: Toss

London Spirit won the toss and elected to bowl first.

London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's Eliminator: Playing XIs

London Spirit Women (Playing XI): Kira Chathli, Georgia Redmayne(w), Cordelia Griffith, Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Danielle Gibson, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean(c), Sarah Glenn, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Northern Superchargers Women (Playing XI): Davina Perrin, Alice Davidson Richards, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Hollie Armitage(c), Nicola Carey, Bess Heath(w), Kate Cross, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger

London Spirit Vs Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Women's Eliminator: Streaming Details

Fans can watch The Hundred Women's 2025 on Sony Sports Network on Television, or can stream it on Fancode or the SonyLIV app.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: NED Half-down As BAN Bowlers Control Game

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  3. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  4. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  5. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Victoria Azarenka, US Open 2025: Home Favourite Beats Former World No. 1 In Straight Sets

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

  4. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

  5. US Open 2025: Vondrousova Upsets Seventh Seed Paolini; Pegula Seals Hard-Fought Win Over Azarenka

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  3. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  4. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  5. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  4. Trade, Tariffs & Tensions: What Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Means for India’s Export Future

  5. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars