PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships 2025 in Paris with a straight-games win over World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi (21-19, 21-15)
She will now face Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in the last-eight clash on August 29 at 4:20 PM IST, with their head-to-head record tied 2-2
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, and televised on Star Sports Network in India
India’s badminton star P. V. Sindhu is now one win away from cementing her place among the sport’s legends with a sixth World Championships medal. Sindhu powered past World No. 2 Zhi Yi Wang of China in straight games (21-19, 21-15) to storm into the quarterfinals at the Adidas Arena in Paris. The two-time Olympic medallist has been in superb form, not dropping a single game so far in her three matches at these championships.
Sindhu’s march in Paris continues as she gears up to face World No. 9 Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the last-eight clash. It’s a rivalry building fresh tension: the Indian has faced Wardani four times, with two wins each. Wardani, 23, has enjoyed a strong year, winning 27 matches, while Sindhu has shown flashes of her best, hungry for a deep run in the most prestigious badminton event of the year. This quarterfinal will be crucial for Sindhu, both for her quest for silverware and for India’s campaign in Paris.
The match promises high drama and stakes as Sindhu, looking for redemption and history, takes on an in-form Wardani for a place in the semi-finals.
When Is The PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 Match Being Played?
The PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 quarterfinal will be played on Friday, 29th August 2025, at 4:20 PM IST.
Where Is The PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 Match Being Played?
The match will take place at Adidas Arena, Paris, France.
Where To Watch The PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani, BWF World Championships 2025 Match Live Online In India?
Fans can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website, and catch live TV broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.