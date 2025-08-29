Sindhu’s march in Paris continues as she gears up to face World No. 9 Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the last-eight clash. It’s a rivalry building fresh tension: the Indian has faced Wardani four times, with two wins each. Wardani, 23, has enjoyed a strong year, winning 27 matches, while Sindhu has shown flashes of her best, hungry for a deep run in the most prestigious badminton event of the year. This quarterfinal will be crucial for Sindhu, both for her quest for silverware and for India’s campaign in Paris.