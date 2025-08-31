Football

Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Bavarians Edge Past Fuggerstadter For 3-2 Win

FC Bayern edged Augsburg 3-2 on Saturday to maintain a perfect start in the Bundesliga. Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz put Bayern two up by half-time, with Michael Olise adding a third shortly after the break. Augsburg fought back through Kristijan Jakic and Mert Komur, but despite a nervy finish and several chances for both sides, Bayern held on to claim all three points. Manuel Neuer marshalled the defence while Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka controlled midfield, and Olise, Gnabry, and Diaz provided the attacking spark. The win keeps Bayern top of the early table as they prepare for the international break before returning to face Hamburg on 13 September.