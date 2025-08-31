Bayern's Josip Stanisic, from left, Augsburg's Mert Komur, and Bayern's Jonathan Tah challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Augsburg fans celebrate with flares after their side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Augsburg's Mert Komur celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane, right, and Augsburg's Yusuf Kabadayi challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Bayern's Michael Olise jumps over Augsburg's goalkeeper Finn Dahmen during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Augsburg's Kristijan Jakic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Bayern's Michael Olise scores his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Augsburg's Han-Noah Massengo, background, and Bayern's Jonathan Tah challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Augsburg fans cheer their team during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.
Bayern's Serge Gnabry scores his side's opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.