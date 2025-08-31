Football

Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Bavarians Edge Past Fuggerstadter For 3-2 Win

FC Bayern edged Augsburg 3-2 on Saturday to maintain a perfect start in the Bundesliga. Serge Gnabry and Luis Diaz put Bayern two up by half-time, with Michael Olise adding a third shortly after the break. Augsburg fought back through Kristijan Jakic and Mert Komur, but despite a nervy finish and several chances for both sides, Bayern held on to claim all three points. Manuel Neuer marshalled the defence while Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka controlled midfield, and Olise, Gnabry, and Diaz provided the attacking spark. The win keeps Bayern top of the early table as they prepare for the international break before returning to face Hamburg on 13 September.

Bundesliga: FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Josip Stanisic, from left, Augsburg's Mert Komur, and Bayern's Jonathan Tah challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

Bundesliga: FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich
Bundesliga: FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Augsburg fans celebrate with flares after their side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

Bundesliga 2025-26: FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg
Bundesliga 2025-26: FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich | Photo; AP/Matthias Schrader

Augsburg's Mert Komur celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

Bundesliga 2025-26: FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich
Bundesliga 2025-26: FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Harry Kane, right, and Augsburg's Yusuf Kabadayi challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg
Bundesliga Soccer Match: FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Michael Olise jumps over Augsburg's goalkeeper Finn Dahmen during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Soccer Match: FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Augsburg's Kristijan Jakic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga: FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Michael Olise scores his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga: FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Augsburg's Han-Noah Massengo, background, and Bayern's Jonathan Tah challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg
FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Augsburg fans cheer their team during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Serge Gnabry scores his side's opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany.

