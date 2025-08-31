US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash

Osaka to meet Gauff in New York: The four-time major champion, Naomi Osaka, has reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open, which she won

US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash
Naomi Osaka celebrates her win
  • Naomi Osaka will face Coco Gauff in the fourth round of US Open 2025

  • Osaka downed Daria Kasatkina 6-0 3-6 6-3 on Saturday

  • This is the first time Osaka has reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows since 2020, the year she won the title

Naomi Osaka downed Daria Kasatkina to set up an enthralling last-16 clash with Coco Gauff at the US Open.

Osaka, a two-time champion at Flushing Meadows, prevailed 6-0 3-6 6-3 on Saturday.

Her victory came hot on the heels of Gauff, who triumphed in New York City two years ago, defeating Magdalena Frech in straight sets.

Osaka and Gauff have met five times on the WTA Tour, with their first match coming at Flushing Meadows in 2019.

Back then, the defending champion Osaka won in straight sets, with Gauff just 15 at the time of that tie.

Gauff has since beaten Osaka three times.

"I kind of see her as a little sister," Osaka said of facing Gauff. "So it's kind of cool to be playing her here again."

In sealing victory, Osaka has now won 26 US Open matches, making the event her joint-best grand slam in terms of wins, along with the Australian Open.

Data Debrief: Good omens for Osaka?

For only the third time in Osaka's career, she won a set against a top-20 opponent 6-0, after previously doing so against Anastasija Sevastova at the Brisbane International in 2019 and Simona Halep at the Indian Wells Open in 2018.

The four-time major champion has reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open, which she won.

Indeed, this is the first time Osaka has reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows since she won the second of her US Open crowns in 2020.

