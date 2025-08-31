‘Pairing Of MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Will Be Worth Watching’: Manoj Tiwary Bats For MSD Mentorship Role In India

BCCI has approached MS Dhoni for mentorship in T20 World Cup 2026
Manoj Tiwary questioned Dhoni's communication and availability
However, Tiwary backed Dhoni's potential partnership with head coach Gautam Gambhir
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly approached former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a mentorship position for the T20 World Cup 2026. Former national cricketer Manoj Tiwary has lent support to a potential partnership between Dhoni and head coach Gautam Gambhir, though he expressed reservations about Dhoni accepting the offer.
Manoj Tiwary's Reservations About Dhoni's Accessibility
Manoj Tiwary, now an MLA in West Bengal, voiced his doubt regarding Dhoni's acceptance of the mentorship offer. Speaking in an interview with ANI, Tiwary remarked, “Did he (Dhoni) pick up the phone (from BCCI)? Because it is difficult to reach him on the phone.”
Tiwary further highlighted Dhoni's elusive communication style, adding, “Replies to messages from him are also very rare; many players have said this. Will he read the message or not, we don’t know.”
However, despite his concerns about Dhoni’s reclusive nature, Tiwary has backed his pairing with India’s head coach Gambhir. The duo played together for years for India, combining well during the victorious World Cup 2011 final.
Dhoni's Dream Pairing With Gambhir
Tiwary stated, “The first thing is whether he (Dhoni) will accept the role or not. It’s very difficult for me to predict what impact he will have.” However, Tiwary champions Dhoni's experience, asserting, “His experience as a captain and as a player will be very useful, as the new players emerging today and becoming stars of the Indian team give him a lot of respect.”
Tiwary concluded, “The pairing of MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir will also be worth watching.”
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, widely considered one of the finest captains in cricket, continues to play despite turning 44 in July. The 'Captain Cool' is the wicketkeeper for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League, and he assumed captaincy for the IPL 2025 season after Rajat Patidar's injury.
As captain, Dhoni guided India to titles in the T20 World Cup 2007, the World Cup 2011, and the Champions Trophy 2013. He also served as a mentor during the T20 World Cup 2021. However, Dhoni has had notable disagreements with several players during his career, including Manoj Tiwary, who once accused Dhoni of partiality, stating, “He did not like me.”