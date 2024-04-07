Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 22 Preview

As Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, check out the preview for the match.

Advertisement

X%2F%40ChennaiIPL
CSK management will be keen to fix the flaws going ahead. Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL
info_icon

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would expect a lot more from their top-order as they aim to get their campaign back on track against a power-packed Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in Chennai on Monday. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Back-to-back defeats would not create panic in the forever calm CSK dressing room but the management will be keen to fix the flaws going ahead.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins in action during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on Friday (April 5). - AP
IPL 2024: Did Pat Cummins Want To Keep MS Dhoni Away By Not Appealing, Mohammad Kaif Asks

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the highly rated Rachin Ravindra need to up their game to provide CSK the start they need in the powerplay. Gaikwad is striking at 118.91 while Ravindra will be itching to make an impact after not doing much in the previous two games.

Advertisement

CSK's leading run scorer has been Shivam Dube who has tallied 148 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.86.

It remains to be seen if the young Sameer Rizvi is brought back into the team. The 20-year-old uncapped batter displayed promising intent in his six-ball 14 versus Gujarat Titans but a duck against Delhi Capitals in the subsequent game led to him being dropped against SRH.

Sameer Rizvi - X/@ChennaiIPL
After Impactful Maiden Outing, Sameer Rizvi Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice: 'Bhaiya Told Me...'

BY PTI

Pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana missed the last game due to different reasons, exposing the chinks in CSK's bowling attack. If they remain unavailable for the KKR game, CSK will need to think out of the box to make up for their absence.

Advertisement

Thus, the onus will be upon Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary, alongside spinners Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. - (AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Credits 'Guru' Abhishek Nayar For Stunning Fifty Against Delhi Capitals

BY PTI

KKR, who alongside Rajathan Royals remain unbeaten in the tournament, have reaped rich dividends for their fearless approach with the bat. Having said that, the personnel in the KKR batting order allow them to bat at the same tempo throughout the innings.

Making Sunil Narine open again has proved to be a master stroke. Being the team's highest run-scorer this season, Narine is expected to give a tough time to the CSK bowlers. His opening partner, Phil Salt, has also aided the Trinidadian to a good extent.

The middle-order comprising skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ramandeep Singh need to display a lot more consistency, while Andre Russell and Rinku Singh have excelled thus far.

IPL Trophy - AP Photo
IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Also, KKR's bowling so far has been impeccable, which has seen even contributions from Harshit Rana, Russell and Vaibhav Arora. Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy are slowly finding their feet after an underwhelming show in the opening two games.

Overall, KKR's performance across departments has been flawless and they would not want to fiddle with their playing XI for this encounter.

Given the unusual pitch behaviour at Chepauk so far, it could be another run-feast.

Advertisement

Squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi.

KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Advertisement

Match starts at 7.30 PM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained