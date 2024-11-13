Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Key Roles For 'Pant, Carey', Indian Batters To 'Struggle' Vs Aussie Pacers

Both Pant, who played a key role in India's series victory last time, and Carey are known for their aggressive brand of cricket

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
AUS Vs IND, Test
AUS Vs IND, Test Photo: File
info_icon

Former captain Aaron Finch believes Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey will be crucial in determining the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while retired wicketkeeper Brad Haddin predicts that Indian batters will struggle against the Australian pacers. (More Cricket News)

Finch feels the two wicketkeepers have the ability to shift the momentum in their team's favour in the event of a top-order collapse.

"I think the key could be Alex Carey and Rishabh Pant. The two wicketkeepers are going to be so important," Finch said on 'Willow Talk Podcast' when asked where this series is going to be won or lost.

"A time or other in series the top order will get knocked over as both fast bowling attacks are so good and they will get on a roll. For me, it is that really crucial role of Alex at number seven and Rishabh at number six likely."

Both Pant, who played a key role in India's series victory last time, and Carey are known for their aggressive brand of cricket.

"Carey is aggressive, Rishabh is aggressive. The game is going to go one or two ways really quick. And I think that will be so important.

"Maybe when you are five down and the second new ball comes just before stumps and they take it for 50 that 10 overs before stumps, that changes the momentum of the game."

Finch feels both side's bowling units are at par which each other, while their batters haven't been at their best recently. India head to the the marquee series on the back of an embarrassing 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand.

"It's so important that the number 7 has the impact on the game. In my opinion both fast bowling attacks cancel each other out Nathan Lyon and Ashwin or Jadeja cancel each other out, Lyon has the slight advantage of it being Australia.

"Both batting line ups haven't been at their best for a little while so that's why the keepers are important."

Indian batters to struggle against Australian pacers

Haddin reckons the fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would trouble the Indian batters on bouncy pitches.

"I don't think that the Indian batters are going to stand up to our quicks," Haddin.

India are likely be without the services of skipper Rohit Sharma in the series opener at Perth, starting November 22.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, Shubman Gill, centre, and Rishabh Pant participate in the practice session before the third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. - AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
ICC Test Batters' Rankings: Rishabh Pant Enters Top 10 As Yashasvi Jaiswal Slips To Fourth Place

BY PTI

In Rohit's absence, either KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwarn will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will be playing his first series in Australia.

Jaiswal has quickly established himself as one of the fiercest Test openers in recent times. In just 14 games, he has amassed 1,407 runs at an impressive average of 56.28, including three centuries, eight fifties, and a highest score of 214 not out.

But Haddin is not sure how the youngster would negotiate the bouncy track that awaits India at Perth.

"I know Jaiswal is a really good player, but he hasn't come out and seen Australia before, so I'm not sure whether he is going to handle the bounce. Opening in Perth is hard work," Haddin said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Shami Bowls As Bengal Hit 228 Vs MP; K'taka In A Spot Of Bother Vs UP
  2. India Vs Pakistan: Ban 'IND Vs PAK Matches Until Diplomatic Issues Are Resolved', Rashid Latif Urges ICC
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Key Roles For 'Pant, Carey', Indian Batters To 'Struggle' Vs Aussie Pacers
  4. Oman Vs Netherlands 1st T20I, Toss Update: OMA Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee’s Advice For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma – ‘Hit Reset’ For Border Gavaskar Test Series
Football News
  1. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  3. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  4. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
  5. UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Hate Bandwagon Travels To Jharkhand
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 59.28% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  3. Day In Pics: November 13, 2024
  4. Maharashtra Polls: ‘Muslims Will Never Get Quota’, ‘Restoration Of Article 370 Impossible’, Declares Amit Shah
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Outlook's Asghar Khan Reports from Ranchi
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
World News
  1. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
  2. Iran Publicly Executes Serial Rapist Accused By Nearly 200 Women In 20 Years
  3. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  4. From Iraq, Libya To The United States - Women Across The World Pushed Back In Time
  5. UK: Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 59.28% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign