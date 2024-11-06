India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, Shubman Gill, centre, and Rishabh Pant participate in the practice session before the third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, Shubman Gill, centre, and Rishabh Pant participate in the practice session before the third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade