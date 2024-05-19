Cricket

Bangladesh Tour Of USA 2024 T20 Series Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour - Guide

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, Bangladesh are touring USA to participate in a three- match T20I series. Here is a comprehensive tour guide of the USA vs BAN T20s, with schedule, venue, live streaming and telecast details

Photo: Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh are touring USA for a 3-match T20I series. Photo: Bangladesh Cricket
info_icon

Bangladesh cricket team, under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto, will begin their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup with a T20I series against USA cricket team starting from May 21, Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

All the three T20Is will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston. USA cricket team will boast some well-known stars including Corey Anderson and Andries Gous, who would add fire power to the team.

Bangladesh have Shakib Al Hasan back as well be sweating on the fitness of Mustafizur Rahman. As per the CEO of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, "For the Bangladesh Team, this tour serves as an ideal platform to acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024".

Let's check the squads for both teams -

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

USA

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Fixtures:

  • 21st May

    1st T20I- USA vs Bangladesh

    Praire View Cricket Complex, Houston

  • 23rd May

    2nd T20I - USA vs Bangladesh

    Praire View Cricket Complex, Houston

  • 25th May

    3rd T20I- USA vs Bangladesh

    Praire View Cricket Complex, Houston

Live Streaming Info:

The Bangladesh tour of USA 2024 won't be telecast on any TV channel in India. However, the series can be live streamed on the Fan Code app and website.

