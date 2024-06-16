Cricket

AUS Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc Says Josh Hazlewood Comments Were 'Blown Out Of Proportion'

Having already sealed their own place in the next round, Australia knew a win over Scotland would keep their rivals in the tournament, while a defeat would see Scotland advance

Mitchell Starc in action against Scotland
info_icon

Mitchell Starc said Josh Hazlewood's assertion that securing England's T20 World Cup exit would benefit Australia had been blown out of proportion after Saturday's win over Scotland kept their old rivals alive. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

England's rain-affected victory over Namibia on Saturday put their hopes of reaching the Super 8s in Australia's hands. 

Having already sealed their own place in the next round, Australia knew a win over Scotland would keep their rivals in the tournament, while a defeat would see Scotland advance.

Aided by six dropped catches, Scotland set a target of 181 only for Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) to excel with the bat as Australia got over the line with two balls to spare.

Adam Zampa has hit a century of T20I wickets - null
Australia Vs Namibia: Aussies Reach Super 8s With Massive Win - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

Earlier this week, Hazlewood suggested Australia might be best served by ensuring they cannot meet England further down the line, speculating about the possibility of "dragging out" the match against Scotland.

Starc, however, insists those comments were made with tongue in cheek.

"I think a throwaway line has been blown right out of proportion by you lot," he said, referring to the media.

"You don't stuff around with mother cricket and trying to worry about other results. We're here to win games. It's international cricket. 

"England now are on the other side of the draw, so it really doesn't make that much difference for the next three games."

Brandon McMullen – who hit a terrific 60 off 34 balls for Scotland, including two fours and six maximums – never questioned the integrity of Australia's approach.

"They're always going to put up a good fight," he said. "They're never just going to roll over and let you win. 

"I'm glad that it was a close game today. We showed that we can compete at this high level against the best players in the world."

