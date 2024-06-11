Australia Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Australia will cross swords against Namibia in their Group B fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua on Wednesday, June 12. (Preview| Full Coverage)
With two wins in two games, Australia are placed second in their group with Scotland taking first place at the moment with five points in three games. Mitchell Marsh’s men have a net run rate of +1.875 while the Scot have a positive 2.164.
On the other hand, the promising Namibia have registered one win in their two games and will look to cause Australia trouble.
Australia Vs Namibia: Head To Head Record
Australia and Namibia have not faced each other in an official T20 international game thus far.
Australia Vs Namibia: Highest Wicket-Takers
Australia’s spinner Adam Zampa is the leading wicket taker with 96 scalps in 82 games. On the other hand is Bernard Scholtz with 66 wickets in 60 matches.
Australia Vs Namibia: Top Scorers
Australia opener David Warner has amassed 3194 runs in 105 T20I games and is leading the run scoring column for Australia, while for Namibia, it is Gerhard Erasmus with 1404 runs.
Australia Vs Namibia: Best Bowling Figures
Ashton Agar picked up six for 30 against New Zealand in Wellington which remains the best bowling figures for Australia in a T20I game. For Namibia, it is JJ Smit’s six for ten against Uganda back in 2022
Squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut