Brendon McCullum Backs 'Box Office' Jofra Archer To Be A Huge Player At The Ashes

Archer managed to feature in all three ODIs against the Proteas in a five-day period, reducing worries about his fitness ahead of a busy winter schedule

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jofra Archer took four wickets against South Africa
Jofra Archer took four wickets against South Africa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jofra Archer will be a "huge player" for England at the Ashes, reckons coach Brendon McCullum

  • Archer picked 4/18 in England's 342-run thrashing of South Africa in the 3rd ODI

  • Archer returned to the England Test side this summer after several injuries

England head coach Brendon McCullum believes Jofra Archer will be a "huge player" when they tour Australia this winter.

Archer finished with figures of 4-18 from nine overs as England recorded a 342-run victory over South Africa, the biggest win in ODI history, to close out their three-match series.

The fast bowler, who also returned to the Test side this summer after several injuries, removed the opening pair of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton before also sending in-form Matthew Breetzke back to the changing rooms after just 10 balls.

Archer managed to feature in all three ODIs against the Proteas in a five-day period, reducing worries about his fitness ahead of a busy winter schedule.

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI - | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

BY Photo Webdesk

McCullum said they will keep a close eye on Archer heading into the Ashes, but he is likely to play a big role in the upcoming tour.

"That was an unbelievable spell," McCullum said. "It was box-office bowling.

"[It's] not just his pace, but his skill, his ability to shift it both ways and to test batters with the steep bounce he gets.

Related Content
Related Content

"He's a proper cricketer, hence why we've taken our time with him to make sure that we give him every chance to be in the biggest series of all of our lives.

"It's always a delicate balance. Sometimes you need to keep bowling and you need to keep ticking over.

"I think a lot of injuries happen when you almost down the tools completely, not that I really understand how that works. But we've just got to make sure we work to the plan.

"We've had a good plan with Jof over the last little while and he's rewarded us for the type of planning that we've had with performances like tonight.

"He's going to be a huge player when we get to Australia, as a number of others are. But I don't think we'll wrap him up [in cotton wool] per se. We'll just keep working with him on how he's going and work out what's best for him."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. PM Modi To Visit Himachal, Punjab To Review Flood And Landslide Damage

  3. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  4. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  5. BJP Brands Opposition Protests As ‘ghuspatiya bachao andolan’, seeks HC Action On Acid Attack Remark

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'