Cricket

England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

England won by the biggest margin of victory in one-day international cricket on Sunday (September 7, 2025), beating South Africa by 342 runs in Southampton. Pacer Jofra Archer took four wickets and England restored some pride to deny South Africa a series sweep in the third and final ODI. Batting first after losing the toss, England scored 414-5 in 50 overs at Southampton’s Rose Bowl with centuries from Joe Root (100) and 21-year-old Jacob Bethell (110). Jos Buttler smashed a 32-ball 62 not out. Opener Jamie Smith also hit 62 in 48 deliveries. In reply, South Africa were dismissed for 72 in 20.5 overs. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was injured while fielding and did not bat.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
SA vs ENG 3rd ODI
ENG vs SA 3rd ODI | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

South Africa's Temba Bavuma, center, lifts the trophy with his team mates after winning Metro Bank One Day International series after the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

1/9
ENG vs SA 3rd ODI
SA vs ENG 3rd ODI | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

South Africa's Temba Bavuma with the trophy after winning Metro Bank One Day International series after the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

2/9
South Africa vs England 3rd ODI
England vs South Africa 3rd ODI | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

South Africa's Dewald Brevis hits a six while batting during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

3/9
England vs South Africa 3rd ODI
South Africa vs England 3rd ODI | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

South Africa's Matthew Breetzke, front, leaves the field after England's Jofra Archer, rear left, took his wicketg during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

4/9
SA vs ENG
ENG vs SA | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Jos Buttler batting during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

5/9
ENG vs SA
SA vs ENG | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Jacob Bethell, front, leaves the field after being bowled out by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, left, during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

6/9
SA vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI
ENG vs SA 2025 3rd ODI | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Jacob Bethell celebrates hitting a century during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

7/9
ENG vs SA 2025 3rd ODI
SA vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Jacob Bethell batting during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

8/9
South Africa vs England ODI Cricket Series
England vs South Africa ODI Cricket Series | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

9/9
England vs South Africa ODI Cricket Series
South Africa vs England ODI Cricket Series | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Jamie Smith batting during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  3. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  4. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  5. Alcaraz Vs Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. South Korea To Bring Home 300 Workers Detained In Massive Hyundai Plant Raid In Georgia

  5. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  2. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'

  3. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

  4. September 8, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo Scorpio, and Pisces

  5. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  6. Catalan Grand Prix: Alex Marquez Delivers Flawless Ride To Claim MotoGP Victory In Barcelona

  7. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  8. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'