England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

South Africa's Temba Bavuma, center, lifts the trophy with his team mates after winning Metro Bank One Day International series after the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
South Africa's Temba Bavuma with the trophy after winning Metro Bank One Day International series after the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
South Africa's Dewald Brevis hits a six while batting during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
South Africa's Matthew Breetzke, front, leaves the field after England's Jofra Archer, rear left, took his wicketg during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England's Jos Buttler batting during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England's Jacob Bethell, front, leaves the field after being bowled out by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, left, during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England's Jacob Bethell celebrates hitting a century during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England's Jacob Bethell batting during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England's Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.
England's Jamie Smith batting during the third ODI series cricket match between England and South Africa, at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, England.