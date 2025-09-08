Cricket

England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

England won by the biggest margin of victory in one-day international cricket on Sunday (September 7, 2025), beating South Africa by 342 runs in Southampton. Pacer Jofra Archer took four wickets and England restored some pride to deny South Africa a series sweep in the third and final ODI. Batting first after losing the toss, England scored 414-5 in 50 overs at Southampton’s Rose Bowl with centuries from Joe Root (100) and 21-year-old Jacob Bethell (110). Jos Buttler smashed a 32-ball 62 not out. Opener Jamie Smith also hit 62 in 48 deliveries. In reply, South Africa were dismissed for 72 in 20.5 overs. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was injured while fielding and did not bat.