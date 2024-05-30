Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: AFG Bowl First In Trinidad

This is Afghanistan's first warm-up match ahead their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Uganda in Providence, Guyana on June 4. The Afghans will play their second warm-up game against Scotland in Port of Spain on May 31

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan captain at toss for ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match against Oman, ACB Twitter photo
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan at the toss for their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Oman on Wednesday (May 29). Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to field first against Oman, in his team's first warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (May 29, 2024). The toss was delayed due to rain at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, where the game is being held. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Afghanistan will play their second warm-up game against Scotland in Port of Spain on May 31.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will kickstart with the match between the USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, 2 June 2024. - Photo: X/ @ICC
Oman, on the other hand, have already won a warm-up match against Papua New Guinea and this is their second and final prep game, before their campaign opener versus Namibia on June 3 in Bridgetown. In their clash with PNG, Oman had chased down a target of 138 runs with three wickets and five balls to spare.

Teams

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai,Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Aqib Ilyas (c), Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Ayaan Khan, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed.

The group-stage fixtures of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will kickstart on 2nd June 2024. - Photo: X/ @ICC
In the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan are placed in Group C alongside Uganda, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and West Indies. Oman are in Group B with Australia, Namibia, Scotland and England being the other teams.

