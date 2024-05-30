Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to field first against Oman, in his team's first warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (May 29, 2024). The toss was delayed due to rain at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, where the game is being held. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
This is Afghanistan's first warm-up match ahead their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Uganda in Providence, Guyana on June 4. Afghanistan will play their second warm-up game against Scotland in Port of Spain on May 31.
Oman, on the other hand, have already won a warm-up match against Papua New Guinea and this is their second and final prep game, before their campaign opener versus Namibia on June 3 in Bridgetown. In their clash with PNG, Oman had chased down a target of 138 runs with three wickets and five balls to spare.
Teams
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai,Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Aqib Ilyas (c), Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Ayaan Khan, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed.
In the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan are placed in Group C alongside Uganda, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and West Indies. Oman are in Group B with Australia, Namibia, Scotland and England being the other teams.