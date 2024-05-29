The United States of America and West Indies venues are set for the biggest T20 international tournament - ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, which will commence on Sunday, 2nd June 2024 with the Group A match between the hosts USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. (More Cricket News)
Nine venues are selected for the smooth conduction of the multi-national cricket event. Three venues are in the USA where 16 matches will be played in the first round of the tournament.
No Super 8 match is scheduled in the USA. On the other hand, six venues across the islands of the West Indies will host the rest of the matches. All Super 8 games, semi-finals and finals are also scheduled there.
1. Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas (USA)
Opened in 2022, Grand Prairie Stadium has a capacity of 7,000 people. Also known as AirHogs Stadium, it is the home venue for the Texas Super Kings of the Major League Cricket.
Two warm-up matches of the World Cup will be played here followed by four group-stage fixtures. It will host the tournament opener between the USA and Canada.
2. Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (USA)
This is the same venue where KL Rahul made an unbeaten ton against West Indies in the match which India lost by one run back in 2016 when India visited the USA for the first time to play the T20 cricket series. Opened in 2007, this venue has a capacity of 20,000 people.
This stadium has floodlights and will host one warm-up game in the T20 World Cup 2024. It will also host four group-stage matches including India Vs Canada on 15th June.
3. Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (USA)
This venue has around 34,000 capacity and it will host most of the Indian team's matches in the USA. The only warm-up game against Bangladesh will be played here on 1st June.
This venue will host half of the matches that are scheduled in the USA. Being the stadium with the highest capacity in the USA is the reason for this move.
4. Providence Stadium, Guyana (West Indies)
Opened in 2006, this stadium has a capacity of 15,000 people. It is one of the premier stadiums of the West Indies and also has the facility of floodlights.
This venue will host five group-stage matches and the second semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup. West Indies will kickstart their campaign with match 2 of the tournament against Papua New Guinea on Monday.
5. Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (West Indies)
One of the oldest stadiums around the world, Kensington Oval in Barbados has a rich history. This was the home ground for the all-time greats like Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner.
Opened in 1871, this stadium has a capacity of 28,000 people. Also known as Pickwick Cricket Club, this stadium has the facility of floodlights and will host five group-stage matches.
Additionally, it will also host three Super 8 games and the final match of the tournament on 29th June.
6. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua (West Indies)
Named after the Legend of the game, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was opened in 2006 and has a capacity of around 20,000 people. The venue also has the facility of floodlights.
It will host four group-stage matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup and four Super 8 matches as well. England, Namibia and Oman will play two games each on this venue during the group-stage fixtures.
7. Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (West Indies)
Opened in 2007, Brian Lara Stadium of Trinidad has a capacity of 15,000 people and also has the facility of floodlights.
Named after one of the best to grace the game of cricket, Brian Lara, this stadium will host two warm-up matches and four group-stage matches including the Group C match between the West Indies and New Zealand on 13th June.
The New Zealand cricket team will play three of their group-stage matches at this stadium. The first semi-final match of the tournament will also be played here.
8. Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies)
With a capacity of 18,000 people, this stadium has the lowest number of matches by any other stadium in the West Indies. It will host three group-stage matches and two Super 8 matches of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Bangladesh and Nepal will play two matches each at this venue during the group-stage fixtures.
9. Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies)
Named after the former West Indies captain Daren Sammy who led the team when they became the second-time T20 World Cup champions in 2016. This stadium was opened in 2002 and has a capacity of 20,000 people.
It will host three group stage matches and three Super 8 fixtures in the upcoming tournament. West Indies will play Afghanistan at this venue in match 40 of the multi-nation event on 18 June.