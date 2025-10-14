Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Toss Update And Playing XIs

Afghanistan win the toss and choose to bat first
The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side aim to complete a 3-0 series
The match will be live streamed on Fancode app/website
Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series against Bangladesh. Afghanistan will be aiming to complete a 3-0 series sweep while the visitors look to end the series on a high.
Afghanistan won both of the first two ODIs convincingly. In the 1st ODI, they successfully chased down the target of 222 runs with 5 wickets to spare, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatuallah Omarzai's efforts.
In the 2nd ODI, Afghanistan defended a low total of 191 runs as they bowled Bangladesh out for just 109 with Rashid Khan claimed a 5-wicket haul and ending up with figures of 5/17. Afghanistan will aim to do the same when they step out in the field today.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Toss Update
Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana