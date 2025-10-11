AFG Vs BAN, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

AFG are leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series
BAN need to win to stay alive in the series
Toss and playing XI details
Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the 2nd AFG vs BAN ODI match, to be played on Saturday, October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Bangladesh are 0-1 down in the three-match ODI series, after losing the 1st game. A win tonight for the Afghanistan side and they could clinch the series.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Playing XIs
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Jaker Ali(w), Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Captain Speak
Mehidy Hasan: I would have loved to bat first as well, the wicket looks good. We are disappointed that we didn't bat well in the last match, I think the bowlers did well. In the second half, a little bit of dew is coming and we might have a chance. 240-250 is a chaseable total here. We have two changes - Taskin and Hasan are not playing, Mustafizur and Rishad come into the team.
Hashmatullah Shahidi: We wanted to bat first, the wicket looks good and maybe a bit of spin in the second innings. We look what is best for us, I think during the daytime batting is better for us compared to the night. We batted well in the first game and hopefully, we bat well today as well. We are going with the same team.