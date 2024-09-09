Cricket

AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: First Day Of Series Hit Hard By Poor Drainage And Facilities In Greater Noida

The umpires conducted as many as six inspections throughout the day. Several New Zealand players too came out to assess the field, including skipper Tim Southee, all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra also ventured onto the pitch to evaluate the conditions

Greater-Noida-Stadium-X-Photo
Greater Noida Stadium playing host for the one-off Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Photo: X/ACBMedia
info_icon

Deplorable conditions at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, subpar drainage, a sodden outfield and woeful facilities played spoilsport as the opening day of the historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off on Monday without a ball being bowled. (More Sports News)

Rain had affected the buildup to the Test, the first between the two nations, with New Zealand not being able to complete a single practice session properly.

Apart from overnight showers, rain did not affect the venue throughout Monday. But the absence of modern facilities left the inexperienced ground staff struggling to prepare the field as the sack of saw dust saw more action than the players on the opening day.

The umpires conducted as many as six inspections throughout the day. Several New Zealand players too came out to assess the field, including skipper Tim Southee, all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra also ventured onto the pitch to evaluate the conditions.

But the mid-on and mid wicket area seemed cause of concern while there were also several patches inside the 30-yard circle.

Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex stadium. - X | ACBOfficials
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1: Opening Day Called Off Without Single Ball Bowled

BY PTI

At one point with the sun shining nice and bright, it looked like the match could get underway but the hopes of that were dashed when Kane Williamson tread wearily towards the pitch around 2pm IST.

Even Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott looked unimpressed as the groundsmen struggled. The Super soppers inexplicably came into action only after 1pm.

The day's play was eventually called off at 4pm. The toss has been scheduled for 9am tomorrow and the remaining four days will have 98 overs each starting at 9.30am, instead of 10am.

Ahead of the Test, the ground staff had resorted to using table fans to dry the ground for Afghanistan's training sessions.

The absence of modern facilities extended beyond the field itself, impacting operations off the pitch. The venue lacked a proper media stand and adequate seating arrangements for fans.

Additionally, the accredited media faced significant inconveniences, including a lack of water, power supply, and access to a female washroom. The fans too had no idea what was going on as there was no public announcement system.

There was poor communication and complete mismanagement between the stadium authority and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

"This is a huge mess, we are never coming back here. The players are also unhappy with the facilities here," an ACB official said.

"We had spoken with the concerned people well in advance and were assured by the stadium guys that everything will be in order (pertaining to the media facilities)," he added.

While the Test is not a part of the World Test Championship, it is an ICC affiliated tournament.

The stadium, managed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, had hosted a pink ball Duleep Trophy match in 2016.

However, it had been banned by the BCCI in September 2017 due to match-fixing during corporate matches. No BCCI affiliated match has been hosted here since.

The stadium has served as the home ground for Afghanistan in the past.

"Nothing has changed since we came here. It's not improved one bit," another ACB official said.

Ahead of the Test, Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi had urged the BCCI and ACB to arrange "a good home venue" for the team.

"India is our home, and when we host teams, other nations have played more cricket here," Shahidi said on the eve of the one-off Test against New Zealand.

"Hopefully, we will get a good venue here in India and if we restrict ourselves to one venue, it will be effective for us. Hopefully, the ACB and the BCCI will get us a good venue," he had said.

While the stadium doesn't fall under the UP Cricket Association, it will be interesting to see whether BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla gets things in order.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: 'Coldplay Can't Be No. 1 Every Week' – Joe Root Reflects On Loss
  3. SL Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva Lauds Bowlers In 'Special' Victory
  4. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka Cruise To Victory As Nissanka Stars - Data Debrief
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pathum Nissanka Guides Sri Lanka To Fourth Win In England - In Pics
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League Draw: Arsenal Get Bk Hacken Reunion, Man City To Face Paris FC
  2. India 0-3 Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Highlights: SYR Snatch Title From Blue Tigers With Convincing Win
  3. India 0-3 Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Syrians Secure Maiden Title With Dominant Win
  4. 'I Want To Be A Number One': Caoimhin Kelleher Eyes Liverpool Departure
  5. 'I Deserved It': Rodrygo Frustrated By Ballon D'Or Shortlist Omission
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Says Next Generation 'Pushing Each Other', After US Open Title
  2. US Open: Jannik Sinner Celebrates Title Win With A Warm Hug From Friend Seal
  3. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  4. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  5. Top Seed Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
Hockey News
  1. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  5. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. GST Council Meeting: Tax Reduction In Cancer Drugs, GOM For Health Insurance | Top Points
  2. With Legal Cannabis Cultivation, Himachal Hopes For An Economic High
  3. Health Ministry Confirms 'Isolated' Mpox Case In Man Who Travelled in India
  4. Day In Pics: September 09, 2024
  5. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP To Go Solo, Declares 20 Names In First Candidates List
Entertainment News
  1. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  2. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  3. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  4. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  5. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs