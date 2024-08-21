National

'Will We Have To Protest To Register FIR?': Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lack Of Action In Badlapur Assault Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it was only when the public took to streets that authorities were woken from their slumber after the two minors were molested in Badlapur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Amid furor over the sexual abuse of two toddlers at a school in Maharashtra’s Badlapur, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the officials for their delayed action in the matter.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Rahul Gandhi in a post written in Hindi expressed his anguish over the issue.

Rahul Gandhi said, “after West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, yet another heinous crime against daughter of the country forces us to think as to where we are heading as a society.”

Taking a jibe at the government, Rahul Gandhi said it was only when the public took to streets that authorities were woken from their slumber after the two minors were molested in Badlapur.

“Do we need a movement, a public protest to lodge an FIR,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He added, “Why has it become so troubling for the victims to even approach the local police thanas?”

He also said, "More efforts are made to hide crime than to provide justice, the biggest victims of which are women and people of weaker sections. Not filing an FIR not only discourages the victims but also encourages the criminals."

"All governments, citizens and political parties will have to seriously brainstorm on what steps should be taken to provide a safe environment to women in the society. Justice is the right of every citizen; he cannot be made dependent on the will of the police and administration," he said.

