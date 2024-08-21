Badlapur School Case: Local Train Services Resume; Oppn Slams Shinde Govt Over Women's Safety

Guilty Won't Be Spared: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT), headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh, to probe the alleged sexual abuse of the two kindergarten students. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that action will be taken against the school, adding that the case will be fast-tracked and the guilty won't be spared. Meanwhile, state Education minister Deepak Kesarkar said that "Vishakha committees" will be formed in schools, which will also face action if CCTV cameras installed on their premises are found to be non-functional. He said that the panel will provide a platform to girl students, especially those in 9th, 10th and junior college, to raise their greivances. Kesarkar noted that a notice has been issued to the Badlapur school and its principal, adding that a few teachers and two assistants have been suspended.