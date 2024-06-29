West Bengal Guv Files Defamation Case Against CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC Leaders For Spreading Rumours

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court on Friday.
This action came in response to Banerjee's statement the previous day, where she mentioned receiving complaints from women who expressed fear about visiting Raj Bhavan due the activities conducted there, reportedly.
Bose had criticized Banerjee for her remarks on Friday, emphasizing that public representatives should refrain from spreading "erroneous and slanderous impressions."
According to PTI, the Bengal governor also filed defamation suit against certain TMC leaders for making similar remarks.
During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee on Thursday claimed that "Women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".
PTI reported that Bose moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments on Friday.
On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.
How Has West Bengal Leaders Reacted?
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said that she would not be able to comment on the matter without discussing it with the party leadership.
"I have to talk to my party leadership to find out what actually happened. This is quite a sensitive matter," Sen told PTI.
Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that Bose took the right decision.
"I think Governor Bose has taken the right decision. He should have taken this decision long back. I fully support him for this," Sinha said.
Veteran CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the tussle between Bose and Banerjee is not helping the state.
"It's actually taking us down. They seem to have forgotten their Constitutional responsibilities. Their acts are damaging West Bengal's image at the national level," Chakraborty.