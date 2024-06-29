National

West Bengal Guv Files Defamation Case Against CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC Leaders For Spreading Rumours

Bose had criticized Banerjee for her remarks on Friday, emphasizing that public representatives should refrain from spreading "erroneous and slanderous impressions."

PTI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court on Friday.

This action came in response to Banerjee's statement the previous day, where she mentioned receiving complaints from women who expressed fear about visiting Raj Bhavan due the activities conducted there, reportedly.

Bose had criticized Banerjee for her remarks on Friday, emphasizing that public representatives should refrain from spreading "erroneous and slanderous impressions."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert To Decentralised Exam System

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to PTI, the Bengal governor also filed defamation suit against certain TMC leaders for making similar remarks.

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee on Thursday claimed that "Women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".

PTI reported that Bose moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments on Friday.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | - PTI
Molestation Case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Makes Raj Bhavan CCTV Footage Public

BY Outlook Web Desk

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.

How Has West Bengal Leaders Reacted?

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said that she would not be able to comment on the matter without discussing it with the party leadership.

"I have to talk to my party leadership to find out what actually happened. This is quite a sensitive matter," Sen told PTI.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that Bose took the right decision.

"I think Governor Bose has taken the right decision. He should have taken this decision long back. I fully support him for this," Sinha said.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the tussle between Bose and Banerjee is not helping the state.

"It's actually taking us down. They seem to have forgotten their Constitutional responsibilities. Their acts are damaging West Bengal's image at the national level," Chakraborty.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal Guv Files Defamation Case Against CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC Leaders For Spreading Rumours
  2. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  3. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  4. NEET-UG Row: June 23 Re-Exam Results Likely Tomorrow, CBI Searches At Seven Spots In Gujarat | Top Points
  5. Tamil Nadu: 4 Dead After Explosion Rattles Fire Cracker Unit In Virudhunagar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Hails Prabhas Starrer; Calls It 'Visually Stunning Spectacle'
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Owes Rs 33 Lakh To Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Director? Here's What We Know
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  5. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will Rain Halt Match? Check Barbados Weather News
  2. Superbet Classic 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Settles For Draw Against D Gukesh In Round 3
  3. Italy Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs SUI Round Of 16 Match
  4. BRA 4-1 PAR, Copa America 2024: Brazil Dominate Paraguay, Vinicius Junior Scores Twice - In Pics
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test: India Post Highest-Ever Team Total In Women's Cricket
World News
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  3. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
  4. US Will Remove Gaza Aid Pier Due To Weather And May Not Put It Back, Officials Say
  5. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
Latest Stories
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  5. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  6. Delhi Rains: 2 Children Dead, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside
  7. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  8. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'